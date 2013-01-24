Home
SCF169/35
  Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
    Philips Avent Classic pacifier

    Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic pacifier. Available in a range of colors, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development. See all benefits

      • For essential comfort
      • 0-6m
      • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
      • 2-pack
      9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*

      Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*

      Designed for natural oral development

      Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

      Made at our award-winning site in the UK

      You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

      Security handle for easy removal

      Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby’s pacifier at any time. Even little hands can grab it!

      Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean

      When the pacifier isn't in use, simply snap on the cap before storing to keep the nipple safe and clean.

      Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

      Keeping your little one's Soothies and pacifiers clean is easy. Simply put them in your sterilizer or submerge in boiling water.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Classic pacifier
        2  pcs

      • Safety

        Safety ring handle
        Yes
        BPA-free
        Yes

      • Hygiene

        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes

            • No 1 global pacifier brand
            • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
            • Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
            • Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012
            • 2014 Manufacturer of the Year