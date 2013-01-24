Home
22AV1905A/12
  Media Suite remote control
    Easy to use remote control featuring dedicated YouTube and Cast buttons for faster access to more content.

    Easy to use remote control featuring dedicated YouTube and Cast buttons for faster access to more content.

    Easy to use remote control featuring dedicated YouTube and Cast buttons for faster access to more content.

    Easy to use remote control featuring dedicated YouTube and Cast buttons for faster access to more content.

      Media Suite remote control

      Intuitive design

      • MediaSuite
      • Remote Control

      YouTube button for quick access

      A dedicated YouTube button brings a world of entertainment to the big screen in a single push.

      Cast button for easy streaming

      A dedicated Cast button makes streaming content from external devices faster. Simply press to activate the connection info screen in order to stream from any Cast enabled laptop, tablet, phone or desktop .

      Lockable battery compartment

      The lockable battery compartment is secured with a screw, ensuring batteries can only be removed or changed by staff.

      Low-battery detection

      When the battery in your Philips Professional Remote Control runs low, a notification appears on the TV screen. Allowing you to change the batteries before service is affected.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        184x48x20 mm

      • Battery

        Type
        2xAAA (Not Included)

      • Hospitality Features

        Remote Control
        • Cable Strap Ready
        • Low Battery Detection
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        • Multi-RC Compatible

