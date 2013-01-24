Vibrant images with AH-IPS display
This attractive Philips display with ultra narrow bezel and AH-IPS screen gives you awesome, vibrant color images. Mobile HD link allows you to mirror your Smartphone. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Vibrant images with AH-IPS display
This attractive Philips display with ultra narrow bezel and AH-IPS screen gives you awesome, vibrant color images. Mobile HD link allows you to mirror your Smartphone. See all benefits
Vibrant images with AH-IPS display
This attractive Philips display with ultra narrow bezel and AH-IPS screen gives you awesome, vibrant color images. Mobile HD link allows you to mirror your Smartphone. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Vibrant images with AH-IPS display
This attractive Philips display with ultra narrow bezel and AH-IPS screen gives you awesome, vibrant color images. Mobile HD link allows you to mirror your Smartphone. See all benefits
Mobile High Definition Link (MHL) is a mobile audio/video interface for directly connecting mobile phones and other portable devices to high-definition displays. An optional MHL cable allows you to simply connect your MHL capable mobile device to this large Philips MHL display, and watch your HD videos come to life with full digital sound. Now not only you can enjoy your mobile games, photos, movies, or other apps on its big screen, you can simultaneously charge your mobile device so you never run out of power half way.
AH-IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, AH-IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
TrueVision is a proprietary Philips technology that uses advanced algorithm for testing and aligning monitor display which gives you the ultimate display performance. Philips ensures TrueVision monitors leave the factory fine-tuned with this process giving you consistent color and picture quality.
Utilizing latest technology panels, the new Philips displays are designed with minimalistic approach by limiting the outer bezel thickness to about 2.5mm. Combined with in-panel black matrix strip of around 9mm, the overall bezel dimensions are reduced significantly allowing for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphics design and professional applications, the Ultra narrow bezel display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press on a single button.
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Convenience
Stand
Power
Dimensions
Weight
Operating conditions
Sustainability
Compliance and standards
Cabinet