2 year warranty
274E5QHAB/56
Vibrant images with AH-IPS display
This attractive Philips display with ultra narrow bezel and AH-IPS screen gives you awesome, vibrant color images. Mobile HD link allows you to mirror your Smartphone.
Ultra Narrow Bezel
27" (68.6 cm)
MHL
Mobile High Definition Link (MHL) is a mobile audio/video interface for directly connecting mobile phones and other portable devices to high-definition displays. An optional MHL cable allows you to simply connect your MHL capable mobile device to this large Philips MHL display, and watch your HD videos come to life with full digital sound. Now not only you can enjoy your mobile games, photos, movies, or other apps on its big screen, you can simultaneously charge your mobile device so you never run out of power half way.
Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.