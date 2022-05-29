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    Signage Solutions LED Display

    27BDL6119L/00

    Infinite versatility

    Create any size 16:9 unique display or even a crisp 32:9 panoramic view, which defies traditional conformation by assembling an intriguing modular pattern. Perfect viewing experience for presentations and corporate branding content.

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    Signage Solutions LED Display

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    Infinite versatility

    Take possibilities beyond boundaries

    • 27"
    • Direct View LED

    Easy setup and maintenance with reliable standard cables

    Simply connect multiple LED display cabinets to create the resolution you want-whether it's 4K, 8K, or even higher. Compared to LCD screens, LED displays boast higher refresh rates that enable smoother images. Whatever the application, you'll thrill them with crystal-clear picture quality.

    Engage, inspire and impact with vivid content

    Create bezel-free video walls of any shape, size, or resolution. The modular design of Philips Professional LED cabinets means you can adapt to any space. Build vast, immersive installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Easily create video walls that flow seamlessly around doorways and other openings.

    Highest colour accuracy and brightness uniformity

    The LED panels provide very accurate colour accuracy and a brightness uniformity of about 97%. This ensures a near perfect picture quality.

    Perfect view ensured through wide viewing angles

    Internal electronics are easy to access and replace for service and maintenance. The modules in the cabinet can be easily and safely removed with the dedicated removal tool.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Brightness uniformity
      >=97%
      Brightness after calibration
      650 nits
      Brightness before calibration
      750 nits
      Calibration(brightness/color)
      Supported
      Color temperature adjust range
      4000~9500 K (by software)
      Color temperature default
      6500±500 K
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      3200:1
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      160  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      160  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      • Wide color gamut display
      Placement
      Landscape
      Frame frequency (Hz)
      50 & 60
      Refresh rate(Hz)
      1920~3840
      Usage
      24/7 Hrs, Indoor

    • Convenience

      Ease of installation
      • Guide pins
      • Light weight
      Power loop through
      For 230V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110V environments: 4 cabinets or less
      Signal control loop through
      RJ45

    • Power

      Input voltage
      AC100~240V (50 & 60Hz)
      Black screen power cons. (W)
      <12
      Max. power cons. AC (W)
      <65
      Max. power cons. BC (W)
      <76
      Typical power cons. (W)
      <21.7

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      -20~45  °C
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20~50  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      10~80%
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      10~85%

    • Cabinet

      Cabinet area (m2)
      0.208
      Cabinet pixels ( Dot )
      57,600
      Cabinet resolution (W x H)
      320x180
      Cabinet size (mm)
      608x342x59
      Data connector
      RJ45
      Power connector
      In/Out(C14/C13)
      Receiving card quantity
      1 pcs
      Receiving card spec.
      A5S plus
      Receving card brand
      Novastar
      Weight (KG)
      5.81
      Cabinet diagonal (inch)
      27.5
      Cabinet construction
      Die-Casting Aluminum

    • Module

      LED type
      SMD 1515 Copper wire
      Pixel constitution
      1R1G1B
      LED lifetime(Hrs)
      100,000
      Module resolution (WxH pixels)
      160x90
      Pixel pitch (mm)
      1.9
      Module size (WxH in mm)
      303.9x170.9

    • Accessories

      LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
      1 piece
      Power cable
      1 piece
      QSG
      1 piece

    • Miscellaneous

      Warranty
      2 years
      Regulatory approvals
      • RoHS
      • EN61000-3-2
      • EN61000-3-3
      • IEC/UL60950
      • IEC/UL62368
      • IEC62471
      • EN55032
      • EN55035
      • EMC
      • FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class A
      Fire retardancy certification
      BS 476 Part7:1997

    • Packaging Data

      Dimension of packaging (mm)
      780x471x224
      Gross weight (KG)
      8.52

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