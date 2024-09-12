Search terms

    The ideal replacement for A2 colour posters and POS, Philips Tableaux 5150I is a size up for ePaper displays. Show static imagery using zero power in 65,000 ultra clear colours, and super low power to manage the display and update content.

    Size up for a brighter future

    • 32"
    • Android

    PPDS Wave-ready for remote management

    Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

    Show content 24/7 with zero power

    Displaying 65,000 colours, including blue, for clear and confident messaging, and with 16GB internal memory, with no need for an external media player. Plug into a power source to upload new static content for instant play via USB, LAN or WiFi connections.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      31.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      2560 x 1440
      Display colors
      65k
      Operating system
      Android 13

    • Communication

      Ethernet
      10M/100M
      Wi-Fi/ WLAN
      2Tx/2Rx 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + BT 5.1 Module

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      Audio Left/Right (3.5mm jack)
      Video input
      USB
      Other connections
      micro USB

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape (24/7)
      • Portrait (24/7)
      Network controllable
      LAN (RJ45)
      Battery bay
      4 pcs 18650 batteries (>2600mAh) not included

    • Power

      Mains power
      20V/2.25A adapter, PoE++, IEEE 802.3bt (Type 3)

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      718.7  mm
      Product weight
      3.5  kg
      Set Height
      426.9  mm
      Set Depth
      37.5  mm
      Wall Mount
      100x100mm,200x200mm VESA mount
      Bezel width
      18.6/18.6/12.2/12.2mm

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0~ 50  °C
      Relative humidity
      20% ~ 80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      Rockchip RK3566
      Memory
      2GB DDR4
      Storage
      16GB EMMC

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • AC power adapter
      • Quick start guide (x1)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • Simplified Chinese
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • CB
      • UL
      • FCC

