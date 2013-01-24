Search terms

Signage Solutions LED Display

41BDL7224L/00
    No limits. No boundaries. Philips L-Line 7000 series is an LED signage solution for endless possibilities in shape and size. Seamless linking and multiple size options enable truly unique displays of any dimension for perfect results.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Unleash your imagination even more

      LED Display for every form and shape

      • 41''
      • Direct View LED

      Forms any shape, L-shape corner, or curvature

      The Philips L-Line 7000 series LED panles come with a height of 25 cm and are available in 50 cm, 75 cm and 100 cm widths. These displays are ready to be installed in any landscape format with no limitations to size. Also available with bevelled corners to form curved designs in both convex and concave formats.

      Philips Active Health Monitoring

      Achieve perfection through precision. Active Health Monitoring makes maintenance fast, simple, and predictable by displaying the exact item of failure and location. Utilising this software that works in real-time both online and offline, replacing the relevant part becomes an efficient process, and a must for display owners with many geographical locations.

      Factory calibrated

      Every Philips L-Line LED panel is calibrated in our factory under perfect circumstances. That means there's no need for further calibration on location, resulting in quicker installations. Calibration and configuration files are available to ensure fast maintenance.

      Dynamic Panel Connect

      Mix and match each of the Philips L-Line 7000 LED panel sizes to form a single display of any shape and dimension. Dynamic flexible alignment pins ensure a perfect fit in any circumstance - resulting in a smooth, seamless display surface. For added convenience and efficiency, each LED panel features openings on each side to allow for versatile wired connection between the LED panels and any external input connection. Openings on the top and bottom of the LED panel can be popped out in case access is only available from the top or bottom of the panel.

      Optional bevelled corners allow curved displays

      Create bezel-free displays of any shape, size or resolution. The modular design of Philips Professional LED panels means you can adapt to any space. Build vast, immersive installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Easily create displays that flow seamlessly around doorways and other openings. Even corners and curved displays become easy to create with the new Philips 7000 series.

      Seamless linking for perfect imagery

      Your Philips Professional LED Display features built-in cable wiring to keep power and data cables tidy. Display panels are daisy-chained for both power and data, allowing you to minimise clutter and speed up installation.

      Dynamic Power Saving

      Philips Professional LED Displays use high-performance LEDs, which are tested thoroughly, energy efficient and cost effective. Furthermore, enhanced technology allows the display to dynamically save on power consumption.

      Conformal coating and ingress protection

      Dust, dirt, fungus and moisture resistant conformal coating protects this product and enables easier maintenance. IP30 rated and certified against ingress for reduced chance of short circuit from dust and corrosion.

      High brightness: 1200 nits / peak 1600 nits

      Fire retardant design slows down the spread of flames in the event of fire, and help protect the structural integrity of the LED panel in case of fire. Tested and certified with European standard B1 DIN4102, British standard (BS476-7), and North-American standard UL94.

      Available in 3 dimensions

      Patented easy-mount brackets make installation even faster. These optional items are available for flat LED mounting, convex curved (177.5/175/172.5 degree), and L-shape 90 degree corners.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Color temperature default
        6500±500 K
        Color temperature adjust range
        4000~9500 K (by software)
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        160  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        160  degree
        Calibration(brightness/color)
        Supported
        Refresh rate(Hz)
        2100~3900 (14 bits: 3900Hz)
        Frame frequency (Hz)
        50 & 60
        Aspect ratio
        4:1
        Picture enhancement
        Wide color gamut display
        Placement
        Landscape
        Usage
        24/7 Hrs, Indoor
        Brightness uniformity
        >=97%
        Brightness before calibration
        1200 nits*
        Brightness after calibration
        850 nits
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        >=3000:1*
        * Note
        According to IDMS standard.

      • Convenience

        Signal control loop through
        RJ45
        Ease of installation
        • Guide pins
        • Light weight
        Power loop through
        For 230V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110V environments: 4 cabinets or less, 10A max

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        -20~45  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20~50  °C
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        10~80%
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        10~85% 

      • Power

        Input voltage
        AC100~240V (50 & 60Hz)
        Max. power cons.(W)
        <150
        Typical power cons. (W)
        <35
        Black screen power cons. (W)
        <11

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        2 years
        Regulatory approvals
        • EN55032
        • EN55035
        • EN61000-3-2
        • EN61000-3-3
        • IEC/UL60950
        • IEC/UL62368
        • IEC62471
        • RoHS
        • FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class A
        Fire retardancy certification
        • BS 476 Part7:1997
        • UL94
        • DIN4102-1
        Conformal coating
        hub board, backside LED module

      • Cabinet

        Cabinet size (mm)
        1000x250x40
        Side angle (degree)
        90
        Cabinet diagonal (inch)
        40.6"
        Cabinet resolution (W x H)
        416x104
        Weight (KG)
        5.89
        Cabinet pixels ( Dot )
        43.264
        Cabinet area (m2)
        0.25
        Power connector
        3 core socket (C14 in, C13 out)
        Data connector
        RJ45
        Cabinet construction
        Die-Casting Aluminum
        Receiving card quantity
        1 pcs
        Receiving card spec.
        A5S/A5S plus
        Receving card brand
        NovaStar

      • Module

        LED type
        SMD 1515 Copper wire
        Pixel constitution
        1R1G1B
        LED lifetime(Hrs)
        100,000 hours
        Pixel pitch (mm)
        2.4
        Module resolution (WxH pixels)
        104x104
        Module size (WxH in mm)
        249.9*249.9

      • Accessories

        Power cable
        2 pcs
        LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
        2 pcs
        QSG
        1 pcs

      • Packaging Data

        Dimension of packaging (mm)
        1354x392x221
        Gross weight (KG)
        9.15

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

