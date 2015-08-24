Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Tabletop swivel stand
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
4K UHD Slim LED TV powered by Android
The 6800 Series Ultra HD TV combines Pixel Plus Ultra HD, Dual Core processing and the power of Android to deliver fluid performance-beautifully. Slim lines, an elegant open stand, and loads of features complete the experience. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
You’ve created a home that’s more than just a house, so why not choose a TV that is warm and inviting too? Philips unique Ambilight technology makes your screen much wider—and your viewing experience more immersive—by emitting an extra wide glow from two-sides of your TV screen onto the surrounding wall. Color, vibrancy and excitement move beyond the screen and into your living room to bring you a viewing experience beyond the ordinary.
Ultra HD TV has 4 times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution upscaling technology, you’ll experience improved images regardless of the original content. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.
You love watching movies, but demand the best image possible. Natural Motion is our motion enhancement technology that resolves judder, providing you with a smooth moving image. Films are recorded at a limited frame rate of 24 frames per second resulting in judder. Natural Motion doubles the number of frames to 50 motion changes per second. This resolves judder, so all you see is a fluid, sharper image.
Micro Dimming Pro optimizes the contrast on your TV based on the light conditions in your environment. A light sensor and special software analyze the picture in 6400 different zones so you’ll enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience-day or night.
Ultra Resolution converts any content into a sharper Ultra HD picture on screen. Advanced upscaling combined with Philips unique line thinning algorithms transform original pixels into better pixels. The result is a visibly more refined image with finer lines, and greater, deeper details.
Use Google Cast together with your smart device* to harness the power of your Philips Smart TV. It lets you browse web sites, content and apps, and then ‘cast’ them to your TV at the push of a button. Best of all, you can continue to use your smart device for other things even while the casted content is playing on your TV.
A television with modern, refined lines deserves a stand that lifts it above the ordinary. That’s why the designers at Philips TV created this unique, open metal stand that not only integrates beautifully with your décor, it also lets you swivel the TV to adjust the viewing angle as well!
Experience 4K Ultra HD sharpness from Philips. Philips Pixel Plus Ultra HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver smooth, fluid images with incredible detail and depth. So whether you stream online or watch a DVD, you’ll enjoy sharper 4K images with brighter whites and blacker blacks—every time and from any source.
Google Play™ has a rich catalogue of high quality games for all ages. Optimized for use on your TV, they look as great as they play. And there’s no need to clutter up your house with yet another gaming console; with a universal USB gaming control you can navigate and play with ease.
All your favorite music is stored on your phone—but wouldn’t you rather hear it on your more powerful TV speakers? With Spotify Connect, you can easily play Spotify on your TV using the Spotify app on your phone as a remote. Just hit the play button and the music will switch to your TV speakers. No wires, no hassle… just sit back and relax.
