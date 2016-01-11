ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph

Discontinued

6000 seriesFull HD Slim LED TV powered by Android™

55PFT6200/56

Full HD Slim LED TV powered by Android

Experience the power of Android: Philips 5500 series Full HD Slim LED TV with Pixel Plus HD. Super fast processing makes navigating through your TV a breeze. The refined profile means it looks as fast as it operates.

See all benefits

with Pixel Plus HD

Full HD Slim LED TV powered by Android

  • 139 cm (55")

  • Full HD LED TV

  • Dual Core; 8GB & expandable

  • DVB-T/T2/C

Ultra Narrow bezel gives you more picture to love

Ultra Narrow bezel gives you more picture to love

Traditional TVs have a bezel that wraps around the TV like a picture frame. Our Ultra Narrow bezel is modern and thin, so you have more picture to enjoy.

Micro Dimming optimizes the contrast on your TV

Micro Dimming optimizes the contrast on your TV

Thanks to our special software that analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones and adjusts it accordingly, you’ll enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience.

Pixel Plus HD for beautiful images you’ll love

Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you stream online or watch a DVD, you’ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and blacker blacks.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.

  2. Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.

  3. Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.

  4. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  5. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.

  6. Google Cast functionality is subject to Google Cast Ready apps and devices. For more details please visit Google Cast product page.

  7. Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.

  8. Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.

  9. USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.

  10. Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.