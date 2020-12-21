Search terms

EN
AR
  • Stand out Stand out Stand out

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    65BDL3550Q/00

    Stand out

    Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Ultral HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    Similar products

    See all LED

    Stand out

    Easy-setup 18/7 display.

    • 65"
    • Direct LED Backlight
    • Ultra HD
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

    Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

    Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

    Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

    Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android 8 ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

    Connect and control your content via the cloud

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with fullHD resolution. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlists.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      163.9  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      64.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.372 x 0.372 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      400  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1300:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      9  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Panel technology
      IPS
      Operating system
      Android 8.0
      Clinical image
      D-Image preset (dicom part 14 compatible)

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm jack
      Video input
      • DVI-D (x1)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
      • USB 2.0 (x2)
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm jack
      External control
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RJ45

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape (18/7)
      • Portrait (18/7)
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 15 x 15
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      Ease of installation
      Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45
      Start-up
      • Switch on delay
      • Switch on status
      • Boot on source
      Start-up window
      enable / disable Philips logo

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 - 240V~, 50/60Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      155  W
      Consumption (Max)
      210 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
      • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 1152 x 864, 75Hz
      • 832 x 624, 75Hz
      Video formats
      • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 720p, 50,60 Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1462.3  mm
      Product weight
      27.80  kg
      Set Height
      837.3  mm
      Set Depth
      68.9mm(D@wall mount) / 89.9mm(D@handle)  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      57.57  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      32.96  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm, M8
      Set Depth (inch)
      2.71(@ wall mount) / 3.54(@ handle)  inch
      Bezel width
      14.9 mm (Even bezel)
      Product weight (lb)
      61.29  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • MPEG
      • H.264
      • H.263
      • H.265
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • HEAAC
      • MPEG

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      • Dual core cortex A53 1.1G Hz
      • Dual core cortex A73 1.15G Hz
      GPU
      ARM Mali G51
      Memory
      • 2GB DDR3
      • 8GB

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      Included Accessories
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • RS232 daisy-chain cable
      • M3 screw (x2)
      • Philips logo (x1)
      • USB Cover (x1)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Japanese
      • Arabic
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • CB
      • BSMI
      • CU
      • EPA
      • ETL
      • FCC, Class A
      • PSB
      • VCCI
      • J-Moss

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC Power Cord
    • RS232 cable
    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • Quick start guide
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.