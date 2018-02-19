Search terms

4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

75PUT6303/56
  4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
    4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

    75PUT6303/56

    4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

    Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6000 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail.

    4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

    4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

    Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6000 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, See all benefits

    4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

    Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6000 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, See all benefits

    4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

    4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

    Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6000 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, See all benefits

      4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

      with Pixel Plus Ultra HD

      • 189 cm (75")
      • 4K Ultra HD LED TV
      • DVB-T/T2
      4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

      4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

      Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.

      Slim dimensions compliment your interior

      Slim dimensions compliment your interior

      Philips Slim profile TV makes a statement with its sleek, sophisticated dimensions. After all, why shouldn’t your TV be as beautiful as it is functional?

      Discover Ultra HD Picture Quality with Pixel Plus Ultra HD

      Experience 4K Ultra HD sharpness with the Philips Pixel Plus Ultra HD engine. It optimizes picture quality to deliver smooth, fluid images with incredible detail and depth – Enjoy sharper 4K images with brighter whites and blacker blacks every time.

      Slim, refined stands communicate lightness

      When setting out to create a new TV, our teams consider every aspect: from technology to design. Our new edge feet were engineered to create space beneath your TV where a traditional stand would normally sit, offering you a more immersive viewing experience. The effect? A TV that stands confidently with a nod to the future.

      Super Resolution creates a better picture—zone by zone

      Super Resolution enhances the sharpness and detail of the overall image…zone by zone. Besides the advanced improvements for your complete picture, extra local detail and color analysis are also performed. The end result is a vivid, natural and lifelike picture.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Picture enhancement
        Pixel Plus Ultra HD

      • Smart TV Features

        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Device connection wizard
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop Smart Menu button
        • Onscreen Usermanual
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB Recording*
        SmartTV apps*
        • Open Internet Browser
        • Philips store
        User Interaction
        Wi-Fi Miracast Certified*

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        16W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Virtual Surround
        • Clear Sound
        • Auto Volume Leveller

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connections
        • Built-in 1T1R Single band
        • Yes
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Digital audio out (coaxial)
        • Audio Out (3.5mm)
        • PC-In VGA
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        Remote control pass-through
        Number of AV connections
        1

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • H.264 (up to FHD)
        • HEVC H.265 (up to UHD @30P)
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        up to 4K Ultra HD 3840x2160
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • @ 24, 25, 30, 50, 60Hz
        • up to 4K Ultra HD 3840x2160p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        Analog TV
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110 - 240V 50/60 Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 40 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Eco mode

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        224  mm
        Box height
        1154  mm
        Box width
        1862  mm
        Set Depth
        85  mm
        Set Height
        969  mm
        Set Width
        1682  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        331  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        1031  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1682  mm
        Product weight
        33.4  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        34.7  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        47  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        600 x 200 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Table top stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide

      • Convenience

        Child Protection
        Child Lock
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • 16:9
        • 4:3
        • Unscaled
        • Widescreen
        Sleep timer
        Yes

      • Smart TV Applications

        Control
        USB Keyboard & Mouse support

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Philips TV does not gaurantee 100% interoperability with all HDMI CEC devices
          • please be informed that your HDR function in your tv will only be fully availiable via FW update by USB.
