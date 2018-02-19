Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Table top stand
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV
Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6000 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, See all benefits
Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.
Philips Slim profile TV makes a statement with its sleek, sophisticated dimensions. After all, why shouldn’t your TV be as beautiful as it is functional?
Experience 4K Ultra HD sharpness with the Philips Pixel Plus Ultra HD engine. It optimizes picture quality to deliver smooth, fluid images with incredible detail and depth – Enjoy sharper 4K images with brighter whites and blacker blacks every time.
When setting out to create a new TV, our teams consider every aspect: from technology to design. Our new edge feet were engineered to create space beneath your TV where a traditional stand would normally sit, offering you a more immersive viewing experience. The effect? A TV that stands confidently with a nod to the future.
Super Resolution enhances the sharpness and detail of the overall image…zone by zone. Besides the advanced improvements for your complete picture, extra local detail and color analysis are also performed. The end result is a vivid, natural and lifelike picture.
Picture/Display
Smart TV Features
Sound
Connectivity
Multimedia Applications
Supported Display Resolution
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Power
Dimensions
Accessories
Convenience
Smart TV Applications
