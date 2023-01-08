Search terms

EN
AR

Series 3000

2-in-1 Air Purifier & Humidifier

AC3737
  • Breathe the difference Breathe the difference Breathe the difference
    -{discount-value}

    Series 3000 2-in-1 Air Purifier & Humidifier

    AC3737

    Breathe the difference

    Philips 2-in-1 Purifier & Humidifier: Powerful performance, ease of use. Works as humidifier & purifier, or purifier-only with detachable water tank. Cleans large rooms thoroughly and eliminates 99.97% of pollutants and 99.9% of Formaldehyde. See all benefits

    Series 3000 2-in-1 Air Purifier & Humidifier

    Breathe the difference

    Philips 2-in-1 Purifier & Humidifier: Powerful performance, ease of use. Works as humidifier & purifier, or purifier-only with detachable water tank. Cleans large rooms thoroughly and eliminates 99.97% of pollutants and 99.9% of Formaldehyde. See all benefits

    Breathe the difference

    Philips 2-in-1 Purifier & Humidifier: Powerful performance, ease of use. Works as humidifier & purifier, or purifier-only with detachable water tank. Cleans large rooms thoroughly and eliminates 99.97% of pollutants and 99.9% of Formaldehyde. See all benefits

    Series 3000 2-in-1 Air Purifier & Humidifier

    Breathe the difference

    Philips 2-in-1 Purifier & Humidifier: Powerful performance, ease of use. Works as humidifier & purifier, or purifier-only with detachable water tank. Cleans large rooms thoroughly and eliminates 99.97% of pollutants and 99.9% of Formaldehyde. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all 2-in-1 Air purifier and humidifier

      Breathe the difference

      Clean air and perfect humidity at your fingertips

      • Purifies rooms up to 131m2
      • 505 m3/h CADR & 650 ml/h rate
      • Removes formaldehyde gases
      • Connected to WiFi; Air+ app
      Thoroughly purifies rooms up to 131 m2 (2)

      Thoroughly purifies rooms up to 131 m2 (2)

      It distributes powerful clean airflow to every corner of the room at a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 505 m3/h (1), thoroughly purifying even large rooms up to 131 m2 (2) to protect you from bacteria, viruses, pollen, dust, pet dander, dust mites and harmful gases such as formaldehyde, odors and other pollutants.

      Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air

      Eliminates 99.97% of all unseen particles from the air

      Only Philips Air Purifiers have NanoProtect HEPA filtration with active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (3). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2 x more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration, with higher energy efficiency (4).

      Automatic humidification up to 650ml/h with 4 settings

      Automatic humidification up to 650ml/h with 4 settings

      Fast humidification, up to 650 ml/h (5). It senses and automatically adjusts the humidity level to your desired setting. The humidifier function will turn on or off as needed, to reach your desired humidity level.

      AeraSense accurately senses and displays air quality

      AeraSense accurately senses and displays air quality

      The professional grade AeraSense sensor accurately scans the air 1000x a second to detect harmful pollutants and intelligently chooses the most optimial setting. It displays the air quality in real time, showing level of allergens, PM2.5 and humidity levels.

      NanoCloud technology: hygienic humidification without fuss

      NanoCloud technology: hygienic humidification without fuss

      NanoCloud technology reduces bacteria by up to 99% compared to ultrasonic humidifiers (6). Using natural evaporation, it creates an invisible mist of nano-sized water vapor molecules, preventing bacterial spread and white dust in your room (7).

      Removes harmful gases such as formaldehyde, NH3, H2S & TVOC

      Removes harmful gases such as formaldehyde, NH3, H2S & TVOC

      Upgraded with a specially treated active carbon layer, the filtration system swiftly decomposes formaldehyde into harmless substances within 0.1s. It removes 99.9% of formaldehyde with a high FCADR of 335m3/h (6), surpassing untreated solutions by 10 times. It also effectively eliminates harmful gases like amonia (NH3), Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S), and TVOC, responsible for unpleasant smells such as pet odor, toilet odor, and human odor.

      Proven virus removal, tested with H1N1 and HCov-E229 viruses

      Proven virus removal, tested with H1N1 and HCov-E229 viruses

      Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by a third party that it removes up to 99% of bacteria and viruses like H1N1, HcoV-229E and EV71.

      Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

      Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

      In sleep mode, it's quieter than a whisper at only 15 dB(A) (8) and automatically turns off lights and display. In auto mode, it minimizes noise levels by intelligently adjusting its operation.

      4L detachable water tank for easy mode switch

      4L detachable water tank for easy mode switch

      Effortlessly switch between 2-in-1 and purifier-only modes by removing and re-attaching the water tank. Designed for ease of use, the water tank has a 4L capacity, reducing the frequency of refills. Refilling the water is easy, as it can be done from the top without the need to open the lid.

      The Philips Air+ app: your smart, clean air solution

      The Philips Air+ app: your smart, clean air solution

      The Air+ app provides a smart experience, to ensures that you breathe clean and healthy air. The app tracks indoor and outdoor air quality in real time and keeps you in control, at home or away, with a digital remote and a smart scheduler.

      Low energy consumption

      Low energy consumption

      Thanks to its energy-efficient design, it uses only up to 42W to purify and humidify the air, less than a traditional light bulb. In auto mode, the motor only runs as needed, prolonging filter lifetime while saving energy.

      Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

      Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

      Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        7.5  kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        9.79  kg

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        White

      • Usability

        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Child lock
        Yes
        Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
        15 dB
        Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
        55 dB
        Scheduler (in app)
        Yes
        Detachable water tank capacity
        4L
        Fill directly from top water tank
        Yes
        Light control
        Yes

      • Energy efficiency

        Max. power consumption
        42 W
        Stand-by power consumption
        &lt;2 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Performance

        CADR (Particle, GB/T)
        505 m3/h
        CADR (Formaldehyde, GB/T)
        335 m3/h
        Room size (NRCC)
        up to 131 m2
        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns
        Allergens filtration
        99.97%

      • Connectivity

        App, connnects via Wi-Fi
        Air+
        Smartphone compatibility
        iPhone and Android devices

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • 1) Tested by third party lab according to GB/T 18801-2022.
          • 2) Calculated according to GB/T18801-2022 standard using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2022.
          • 3) Tested on the filter media with NaCl aerosol,classified at 3nm according to DIN71460-1 by third party test lab.
          • 4) Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801.
          • 5) Tested by third party lab according to GB/T 23332-2018.
          • 6) Compared to standard ultrasonic humidifier modulesthat do not contain additional technology to reducebacteria-spreading, tested by independent lab.
          • 7) Compared to ultrasonic humidifying technology.Tested for deposition of minerals on furniture. It was tested by a third party laboratory over a period of 3 hours according to DIN 44973, IUTA e.V.
          • 8) The average sound level, based on GB/T4214.1-2017 (IEC 60704- 1 - 2020, MOD). The sound level may change due to the conditions in your room and the location of the device.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.