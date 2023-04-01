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  • Purification meets cooling power. Purification meets cooling power. Purification meets cooling power.

    Air Performer 7000 series 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan

    AMF765/30

    Purification meets cooling power.

    Our 2-in-1 device purifies the air while keeping you cool. It automatically adjusts its performance to deliver powerful air cleaning and refreshing airflow, keeping your space comfortable every day.

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    Air Performer 7000 series 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan

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    Purification meets cooling power.

    Clean air. Cool comfort.

    • Purifies with powerful 270 m³/h filtration (1)
    • Cools you down with a pleasant airflow
    • 3-layer HEPA NanoProtect filtration
    • Ultra-quiet operation
    Purify & cool in one device.

    Purify & cool in one device.

    Our 2-in-1 device purifies the air and keeps you cool. Choose between purification only or purification with cooling, and let the device do the rest. Comfort, made simple.

    Thorough purification of rooms up to 70m2(2)

    Thorough purification of rooms up to 70m2(2)

    With a powerful CADR of 270 m³/h(1), it purifies rooms up to 70 m² and cleans a 20 m² room in under 11 minutes(2). Auto Purification detects air quality and automatically adjusts airflow.

    On fan mode, enjoy powerful airflow that cools you down

    On fan mode, enjoy powerful airflow that cools you down

    Delivers powerful airflow up to 1.730 m³/h, with a bladeless design for a smooth, consistent breeze. Choose from 10 speeds for personalized comfort.

    3-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of the smallest particles (3)

    3-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of the smallest particles (3)

    3-layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (3) — smaller than the smallest known virus!

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

    In Sleep mode, the device runs at just 20 dB(A)(4) – quieter than a whisper. A built-in light sensor detects when the room is dark and automatically switches off the lights to avoid disturbance.

    Removes allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells, and gases

    Removes allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells, and gases

    Breathe easier with continuous air purification in all modes, removing 99.97% of allergens, 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria, as well as reducing harmful gases and odors - safely, with no ions, chemicals, or ozone emissions. (5-7)

    Wide 350° airflow coverage

    Wide 350° airflow coverage

    Wide 350° rotation evenly distributes air throughout the room, providing comfort for everyone, no matter where you are.

    Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality

    Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality

    Smart AeraSense sensors continually scan the air and report in real time, immediately reacting to any changes in pollution and temperature to improve your air quality.

    Powered by AI technology

    Powered by AI technology

    Select Auto+ mode for AI Technology that adapts to your routine, while minimizing noise and energy use (App only).

    Smart scheduling for effortless control

    Smart scheduling for effortless control

    Plan when your device turns on or off to match your routine. At home or away, enjoy total control and a perfectly timed environment—whenever you need it.

    Control your device through the remote or with the Air+ app

    Control your device through the remote or with the Air+ app

    Simply use the remote to control your device. For additional functionalities and air quality monitoring, pair the device with the Air+ app. For hands-free convenience, use voice commands with Google Assistant or Alexa.

    Designed for easy maintenance

    Designed for easy maintenance

    Original filters are engineered for long-lasting performance - up to 12 months minimizing hassle and cost. The device calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed. (8)

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      2in1 Air Purifier and Fan
      Technology
      HEPA NanoProtect, AeraSense sensors, DualFlow
      Color
      White, Grey
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Internet connectivity
      Yes
      Wi-Fi range
      2.4 GHz
      Voice control
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Maximum power
      40W
      Air quality sensors
      PM2.5, Temperature, Humidity
      Min. sound level
      20 dB(A)
      Max. sound level
      47 dB(A)

    • Performance

      CADR (Clean air delivery rate) (particle, GB/T)
      270 m³/h
      Filter layers
      HEPA, Active Carbon, Prefilter
      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns
      Max. room size
      70 m²
      Fan airflow
      1730 m³/h

    • Usability

      Remote control
      Yes
      Oscillation
      Up to 350°
      Cord length
      1.8m
      Scheduler
      Yes (in app)
      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Speed settings
      Yes (10 levels)
      Air quality feedback
      Color, numerical
      Interface
      Digital
      Recommended filter change
      1 year

    • Safety feature

      Child lock
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      106.2cm
      Product Weight
      7.3kg
      Product Width
      25.6cm
      Product Length
      26.2cm
      Package Length
      34.1cm
      Package Width
      33.6cm
      Package Height
      115.2cm
      Package Weight
      11.3kg

    • Energy efficiency

      Stand-by power consumption
      <2W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50/60Hz

    • Maintenance

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Compatability

      Included Accessories 1
      3in1 HEPA filter
      Related Accessories 1
      FYM860/30

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • 1) CADR is tested by a certified third-party lab, according to GB/T18801-2015
    • (2) Calculated to NRCC-54013 standard
    • (3) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a 3rd party laboratory
    • (4) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5m
    • (5) From the air that passes through the filter, tested by third party lab OFI using house dust mite, birch pollen, cat allergens and fungal spores.
    • (6) Third-party tested in a 28.5 m³ chamber per GB21551.3-2010 using Influenza A (H1N1) virus in MAX mode for 40 minutes.
    • (7) Third-party tested in a 30 m³ chamber per GB21551.3-2010 using Staphylococcus albus 8032 bacteria in MAX mode for 60 minutes.
    • (8) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
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