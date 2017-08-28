2 year warranty
Discontinued
BCR430/00
Smooth feet from heel to toe
Philips Pedi Advanced gives you smooth feet from heel to toe. The unique rotating disc and handle design allows effortless, precise and gentle callus removal from heel to toe.
With ultra precision edge
Rotating disc
Wet & dry
Cordless and rechargeable
The unique rotating disc with ultra precision edge gives you smooth feet from heel to toe. The rotating disc and precision edge allows you to remove callus in a precise, effortless and gentle way for both large and smaller areas.
Gentle treatment for your skin thanks to the natural mineral corundum infused in the disk.
Award winning ergonomic design that allows you to easily reach your heels & toes.