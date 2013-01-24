Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

EssentialCare

Hairdryer

BHD006/03
Find support for this product
  • Compact, powerful and 20% quieter* Compact, powerful and 20% quieter* Compact, powerful and 20% quieter*
    -{discount-value}

    EssentialCare Hairdryer

    BHD006/03
    Find support for this product

    Compact, powerful and 20% quieter*

    This Philips Essential Care dryer gives you the power and care you need and it is designed for quieter* drying, with a 20 % sound improvement versus HP4940. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience wherever you go. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    EssentialCare Hairdryer

    Compact, powerful and 20% quieter*

    This Philips Essential Care dryer gives you the power and care you need and it is designed for quieter* drying, with a 20 % sound improvement versus HP4940. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience wherever you go. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hair-dryers

      Compact, powerful and 20% quieter*

      Designed by Philips sound experts

      • 1600W
      • Foldable handle
      • Worldwide voltage
      • Pouch
      1600W for gentle drying

      1600W for gentle drying

      This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

      3 flexible speed settings for gentle drying

      3 flexible speed settings for gentle drying

      This hairdryer offers 3 pre-selected speed/heat combinations to make it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional setting, the Cool Shot provides a burst of cold air. Use after styling to set and finish your style.

      Designed for quieter drying

      Designed for quieter drying

      The design of the air inlet grill allows for increased air flow while, the shape and size of the dryer improves flow of the air through the dryer. The result is faster, more effective drying power. The Philips Essential Care 1600W, has a 20% sound imrpovement versus HP4940. This way you can dry your hair quietly without compromising on performance.

      Foldable handle for easy storage

      Foldable handle for easy storage

      This hairdryer has foldable handle, making it easy to pack, store and take with you anywhere you go.

      Dual voltage for worldwide use

      Dual voltage for worldwide use

      Dual voltage for worldwide use

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      A rubberized hook can be found on the base of the handle. Use to store easily at home or if staying at a hotel.

      1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8m cord.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Wattage
        1600  W
        Power
        1600  W
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        ABS high gloss and matt
        Motor
        DC Motor
        Voltage
        110-127 / 220-240  V

      • Features

        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Foldable handle
        Yes
        Coolshot
        Yes
        Dual voltage
        Yes
        Travel Pouch included
        Yes
        Ceramic
        No
        Ion conditioning
        No
        Number of attachments
        1
        Nozzle / Concentrator
        Yes
        Diffuser
        No

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Weight & dimensions

        Product weight (excl. pack)
        450g
        Product size
        125 x 80 x 245mm
        A-Box Dimensions
        356 x 283 x 273mm
        A-Box Weight
        370g
        F-Box weight
        85g

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products