BT3617/15
Quick and precise trim
Speed and comfort every time. Our rounded tips offer a gentle trim, while the self-sharpening blades speed up your trim by preventing repeat passes. Plus with 20 length settings, you’ll get the exact precision you want.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Self-sharpening blades with rounded tips is designed to be gentle on skin for a more comfortable trimming experience, while also staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.
The trimmer's Precision Dial has 20 length settings in 0.5mm steps, helping you to craft your beard as precisely as you need.
The advanced Lift& Trim combs lift hairs towards the blade, capturing hairs with each pass for an efficient and even trim.
Because the trimmer is 100% washable, you can just rinse under the tap and go, simplifying your grooming experience.
Our ergonomic grip with 360-degree Fine Line grip makes the device easy to hold and handle, providing you with the comfort and control you need to perfect your look.
Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 60 minutes, for a powerful, continual trimming experience.
The light indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status and whether its fully charged, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.
