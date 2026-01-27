Search terms

    1000 Series Steam Iron

    DST1020/30

    Fast and convenient

    1000 Series makes your ironing easy and fast with non-stick soleplate and variable steam setting to remove wrinkles efficiently on all fabrics. The large water tank lets you treat more garments with less refills.

    1000 Series Steam Iron

    Fast and convenient

    Less water refills required*

    • Non-stick soleplate
    • Variable steam setting
    • Up to 90g of steam boost
    • Kills 99.99% bacteria**
    • Calc-clean
    Eco Mode for reduced power consumption

    Eco Mode for reduced power consumption

    Eco Mode for reduced power consumption for cost saving and sustainability.

    Easy temperature control

    Easy temperature control

    An elevated temperature control and variable steam setting is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature and steam for your garment.

    Calc-clean solution

    Calc-clean solution

    Calc-clean for extending irons life

    Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

    Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

    The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

    Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

    Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

    The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

    Large water tank requires you less refills

    Large water tank requires you less refills

    250ml water tank lets you iron more garments with less refills

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

    Remove 99.99% bacteria** in 10 seconds

    Remove 99.99% bacteria** in 10 seconds

    1000 Series removes 99.99% bacteria** from your garments in as little as 10 seconds

    Power up to 1800W

    Power up to 1800W

    Power up to 1800W enabling constant high steam output

    Continuous steam up to 20g/min and 90g of steam boost

    Continuous steam up to 20g/min and 90g of steam boost

    Continuous steam up to 20g/min and 90g of steam boost for fast crease removal.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      250ml
      Control
      Variable steam settings
      Fast heat-up
      Less than 45 secs

    • Calc management

      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Calc clean solution
      Self-clean

    • Crease removal

      Steam boost
      Up to 90g
      Continuous steam
      20g/min

    • Smooth gliding

      Soleplate
      Non-stick
      Slim tip
      Button groove

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240V
      Product dimensions
      26.0 x 11.1 x 13.6 cm
      Power
      1800W
      Cord length
      1.6 m
      Product weight
      0.86 kg

    • Guarantee

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Power

      On mode (ECO mode)
      Yes

    • *compared to Philips Featherlight Plus
    • **Tested externally on cotton fabric on E.Coli, S. Aureus and C. Albicans, 10 sec. steaming time.
