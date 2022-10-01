DST8041/86
Perfect results in one Go
Powerful ironing with our new Philips Azur 8000 Series. With 260g turbo steam you can now banish even the most stubborn creases in one go. Get started in no time with 3000 W power and achieve perfect results with strong continuous steam.See all benefits
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One optimal setting for all ironable fabrics. For no burns, guaranteed. Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes.
Smoothly glide over creases with the super-smooth SteamGlide Elite soleplate that is gentle on your clothes. Super-smooth SteamGlide Elite soleplate is durable, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.
Ensure your ironing is completed fast and with minimal effort, with the new motion sensor technology that recognizes when you move the iron to release steam automatically.
The quick calc release helps to maintain peak performance by removing calcium build-up or limescale.
With a continuous steam output of 90g/min, no glide over your garments is wasted so you can remove creases faster.
Get started on your ironing in no time with more power for fast heat-up.
The extra long steam boost delivers more power for removing tough creases from thicker fabrics like your favorite pair of jeans. Up to 260g of turbo steam for even more powerful ironing.
Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 350ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.
To give you peace of mind the steam iron automatically switches itself off after 8 minutes.
The vertical shots of steam let you freshen up garments on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. Press and release the steam boost trigger for shots of steam on demand.
Calc management
Technical specifications
Design
Easy to use
Guarantee
Crease removal
Fast & powerful crease removal
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