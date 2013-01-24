Home
1 Awards
    s-bag® Classic Long Performance

    s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips, and Electrolux (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner. See all benefits

      s-bag® Classic Long Performance

      Longer performance, better filtration

      • 4 x dust bags
      • One standard fits all
      • 50% longer lifetime
      • 15% more capacity
      A universal standard for an easy choice

      A universal standard for an easy choice

      The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.

      50% longer lifetime than traditonal paper bags

      50% longer lifetime than traditonal paper bags

      s-bag® Classic Long Performance lasts 50% longer than traditional paper bags. The special synthetic material of the bag and the 15% bigger capacity ensure optimum airflow to maintain the suction power of your cleaner for longer.

      Filters 99% of fine dust

      Filters 99% of fine dust

      The synthetic material of this vacuum bag filters up to 99% of dust and particles. It filters the air more efficiently than a normal paper bag and helps you get rid of airborne particles such as allergens.

      TÜV certified for trusted results

      TÜV certified for trusted results

      The Philips s-bag® Classic Long Performance has been independently tested and certified by the TÜV Rheinland Group.

      Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

      Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

      The patented closing system of the Philips s-bag® allows for easy and clean disposal, without spilling the trapped dirt that is inside.

      High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

      High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

      The s-bag® Classic Long Performance is made of a highly resistant synthetic material, produced in Sweden.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessory specifications

        Number of dust bags
        4
        Dust bag material
        Synthetic, 4-layer

      • Suitable for

        PowerLife
        • FC8320 - FC8329
        • FC8450 - FC8459
        PowerGo
        • FC8240 - FC8246
        • FC8293 - FC8296
        • FC8250
        • FC8253
        • FC8289
        Performer Compact
        • FC8366 - FC8367
        • FC8370 - FC8379
        • FC8383 - FC8389
        PerformerActive
        • FC8563
        • FC8574 - FC8579
        • FC8584 - FC8589
        Jewel
        FC9050 - FC9079
        Performer
        • FC8680 - FC8682
        • FC9150 - FC9179
        PerformerPro
        FC9180 - FC9199
        Performer Expert
        FC8720 - FC8728
        Performer Silent
        • FC8741
        • FC8743
        • FC8745
        • FC8779 - FC8786
        Performer Ultimate
        • FC8921 - FC8925
        • FC8941 - FC8957

