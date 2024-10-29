Search terms

EN
AR
  • 3 filters in 1 to achieve day one performance 3 filters in 1 to achieve day one performance 3 filters in 1 to achieve day one performance
    -{discount-value}

    Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1

    FY2180/30

    3 filters in 1 to achieve day one performance

    Our 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, Active Carbon and pre-filter makes sure you are protected from bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander and gases.

    See all benefits

    Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1

    Similar products

    See all Filters and Accessories

    3 filters in 1 to achieve day one performance

    Genuine Philips filter that fits perfectly

    • Up to 36 months lifetime
    • HEPA+Active Carbon+Pre-filter
    • Filters 99.97% @ 0.003μm
    • Filters gases & odors
    Perfect fit for consistently high performance

    Perfect fit for consistently high performance

    Genuine Philips filter was designed together with the device itself to ensure a perfect fit which guarantees the continuously smooth operation of the device.

    Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

    Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

    Philips air filters go through a set of mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7. Our filters are designed to provide the best performance of your Philips purifier until the last day of the filters lifespan.

    3 filters in 1 for convenience and superior performance

    3 filters in 1 for convenience and superior performance

    The cylindircal 3-in-1 filter combines three layers of filtration o keep your device running like on day one.(6) Our Active Carbon, HEPA and pre-filter are the optimal combination that remove pollutants, viruses, allergens and bacteria. To make sure you breathe cleaner air we recommend changing all three filters at once.

    Up to 36 months of usage

    Up to 36 months of usage

    Philips integrated 3-in-1 filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration for up to 36 months. (1)

    Up to 99.9% virus removal

    Up to 99.9% virus removal

    The purifier captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air. Also tested for coronavirus (8).

    Regularly clean the pre-filter

    Regularly clean the pre-filter

    For the optimal filtration performance, regularly vacuum-clean the pre-filter.

    Connect with the device and monitor it through the app

    Connect with the device and monitor it through the app

    Monitor the lifetime and status of your filter anytime, anywhere with the CleanHome+ app (2). Get alerted when its time to change your filter and easily order a replacement directly through the app (3).

    Superior performance

    Superior performance

    A 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter makes sure you are protected from bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5, pet dander and gases. The NanoProtect HEPA technology not only captures pollutants, but it uses a special electrostatic charge to attract them, enabling it to purify the air faster than HEPA H13 filter that is medically used. (5)

    Follow the Smart filter status indicator on your device

    Follow the Smart filter status indicator on your device

    Your Philips device notifies you when to clean your pre-filter and when to replace the filter. This takes less than a minute. The maintenance of the device is effortless to ensure that youalways enjoy clean, healthy air.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
      238*238*295  mm
      Weight of product
      1.05  kg
      Dimension of product (LxWxH)
      228*150*286 mm
      Weight incl. packaging
      1.346  kg

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      White,black

    • Replacement

      For Philips air purifier(s)
      AC2936, AC2939, AC2958, AC2959

    • Performance

      Filters out
      • Odor
      • TVOC
      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns
      Allergen filtration
      99.99%
      Virus & Aerosol filtration
      99.9%
      Filter
      Integrated filter

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • (1) Recommended lifetime is calculated based on the Philips users’ average usage time and the WHO urban outdoor pollution level data. Actual lifetime is impacted by usage environments and frequencies.
    • (2) Only applicable for selected models with connectivity
    • (3) Only applicable in those countries where the Philips shop is available
    • (4) NanoProtect HEPA filter material provides lower air flow resistance than the material from a HEPA H13 filter, enabling a Philips air purifier with NanoProtect to deliver a higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) than with an equivalently-sized certified HEPA H13 filter
    • (5) From the air which passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
    • (6) Contingent on the filter being used with AC1711 or 1715 Philips purifier
    • (7) Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
    • (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.