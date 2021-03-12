Complete all-in-one solution
The All-in-One 8000 Series delivers great de-wrinkling results for all your garments thanks to powerful steam and the multi-angle board for ultimate convenience. Tackle any wrinkle even in the most tricky areas. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The multi-angle board can be pivoted to any position you require, for a flexible and convenient experience.
Dual-heating technology enables powerful penetrating steam to banish creases ensuring your clothes look their very best.
OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabric, you can iron everything from jeans to silk with one optimal temperature setting.
Kills 99.9% of bacteria** and removes odors to keep clothes refreshed and prolong their lifetime.
The continuous steam rate delivers effortless steaming, with the perfect amount of steam to remove creases and make fast work of all your ironing.
The steam plate on the device features triple precision tips, designed to tackle hard-to-reach areas like collars and in-between buttons with ease.
The top hook conveniently hangs your garments from a clothes hanger and then easily folds away if you don’t need it.
The board cover is designed using 4 layers to prevent drips when using the board at different angles, helping to speed up your results for any of your garments.
Easily store the steamer head in the rotatable dock which enables you to always have the steamer within reach.
The tapered board helps to steam garments with tricky areas with ease. Perfect for collars, sleeves, shoulder areas and kid's clothes.
Steamers need to be descaled regularly to ensure steam performance. Our new innovative engine prevents scale from building up, for long lasting steam performance.
The steamer automatically switches to standby mode when the water tank is empty, for peace of mind when left unattended.
Integrated wheels enable you to transport the device with ease and speed to wherever you need it.
