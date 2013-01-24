Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Hairclipper series 5000

Hair clipper

HC5450/83
Find support for this product
1 Awards
  • HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast* HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast* HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Hairclipper series 5000 Hair clipper

    HC5450/83
    Find support for this product

    HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*

    The HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, durable titanium blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Hairclipper series 5000 Hair clipper

    HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*

    The HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, durable titanium blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all series-hair-clippers

      HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*

      with DualCut technology for a faster, sharper cut

      • Titanium Blades
      • 24 length settings
      • 90mins cordless use/1h charge
      • 3 beard combs and case
      Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

      Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

      Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with a robust stainless steel guard for ultimate durability.*

      Self-sharpening titanium blades for extra durability

      Self-sharpening titanium blades for extra durability

      The advanced Titanium blades are harder than steel for ultimate durability. In addition, the blades are self-sharpening to ensure long-lasting performance and accurate cutting, time after time.

      Easy to select and lock in 24 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

      Easy to select and lock in 24 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

      Turn the zoom wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, with 23 length settings from 1 to 23mm, and precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

      90 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge

      90 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge

      Use the clipper corded or cordless for maximum power and freedom, with 90 minutes of cordless power after 1 hour of charging.

      Turbo power button boosts cutting speed

      Turbo power button boosts cutting speed

      The turbo power button boosts cutting speed for a perfect cut even on the thickest hair.

      'Quick release' blades for easy cleaning

      'Quick release' blades for easy cleaning

      Simply click open the detachable head to quickly release and wash the blades.

      2yr guarantee plus 3yrs when you register the product online

      2yr guarantee plus 3yrs when you register the product online

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility. Simply register your clipper on www.philips.com/5years to receive an additional 3 years on top of your standard 2-year Philips guarantee, giving you a 5-year worldwide warranty in total.

      Includes 1.5, 3 and 5mm combs for the perfect beard

      Includes 1.5, 3 and 5mm combs for the perfect beard

      Use your Philips hair clipper to style your beard. It comes with 3 dedicated beard comb attachments to give you the complete style you want.

      Hard case for reliable storage

      Hard case for reliable storage

      Your clipper comes with a reliable hard case for complete durability, to ensure it is kept in optimum condition for ultimate power and precision, time after time.

      The blades never need oiling

      The blades never need oiling

      No oil needed, for easy maintenance and to save you time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        41  mm
        Cutting element
        Titanium blades
        Number of length settings
        24
        Range of length settings
        From 0.5 to 23  mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 1  mm
        Precision beard comb
        • 1.5mm beard comb
        • 3mm beard comb
        • 5mm comb

      • Power system

        Operation
        Corded and cordless
        Charging time
        1  hour(s)
        Running time
        90 minutes
        Battery type
        Ni-MH

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Washable blades
        Maintenance free
        No oil needed

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        • Yes
        • Plus 3-years with registration

      • Storage

        Case
        Hard case

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          • Versus its Philips predecessor