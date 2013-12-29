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Discontinued

Hairclipper series 5000Hair clipper

HC5450/83

HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*

The HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, durable titanium blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.

See all benefits

The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand1

with DualCut technology for a faster, sharper cut

HAIRCLIPPER Series 5000 - Cuts twice as fast*

  • Titanium Blades

  • 24 length settings

  • 90mins cordless use/1h charge

  • 3 beard combs and case

Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut Technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers, with a robust stainless steel guard for ultimate durability.*

Extra sharp blades for an extra sharp result

Extra sharp blades for an extra sharp result

Get a perfect yet protective trim with self-sharpening titanium-coated steel blades created for long-lasting performance, time after time.

Easy to select and lock in 24 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

Easy to select and lock in 24 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

Turn the zoom wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, with 23 length settings from 1 to 23mm, and precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024 

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor