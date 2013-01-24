Multiple grilling positions: table, oven, contact grill

The grill can be used with the lid sealed, fully open or gratin, allowing you to prepare many different dishes. 1. The sealed position holds in all the flavour and is ideal for grilling meat, fish, vegetables or sandwiches. 2. The fully open position is like a mini-barbeque, perfect for table grilling, fun cooking or warming up your food. 3. The gratin position is suitable for melting cheese onto toast or vegetables such as tomato and courgette.