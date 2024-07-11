Search terms

    Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected

    HD9285/93

    Your connected cooking companion for healthy meals

    The Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected is your everyday cooking companion for creating hassle-free, nutritionally-balanced and great tasting meals for the whole family, any day of the week.

    Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected

    Your connected cooking companion for healthy meals

    Pair to the HomeID app for inspiration, every day

    • Connected to HomeID app
    • 16-in-1 Airfryer
    • 7.2L (1.4kg)
    • Rapid Air Technology
    • Baking Tray included
    Your connected cooking companion for healthy family meals

    Your connected cooking companion for healthy family meals

    The intuitive HomeID app connects seamlessly with your Airfryer, making it a must-have companion at meal times. You can go beyond healthy frying and discover interesting and flavourful new recipes, and even monitor your cooking remotely from the app.

    Full versatility and multifunctionality, all-in-one airfryer

    Full versatility and multifunctionality, all-in-one airfryer

    The new Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected has 16 different cooking functions: fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast, defrost, reheat, ferment and many more.

    Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living everyday

    Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living everyday

    Discover hundreds* of mouthwatering, tasty, quick, and healthy recipes for your Airfryer. HomeID recipes are curated by nutrition experts, making it easy to make the right choices every day.

    Select, set & relax

    Select, set & relax

    Choose a recipe, send it to the Airfryer, and monitor the progress of your cooking from the comfort of your sofa. The HomeID App guides you every step of the way so that you can make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day. Voice control is also enabled, and compatible with Amazon Alexa.

    Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

    Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

    Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

    Enjoy tasty food with up to 90% less fat**

    Enjoy tasty food with up to 90% less fat**

    The Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat**.

    XXL Size. For the whole family

    XXL Size. For the whole family

    The Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected is designed with your family in mind. The 1.4Kg capacity basket, combined with the 7.2L pan, help you cook a variety of meals. Make up to 6 meal portions in one go for your family and friends.

    Energy and time saving

    Energy and time saving

    Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with 60% less energy and 40% faster than a traditional oven.***

    Easy to use and clean

    Easy to use and clean

    All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical Specifications

      Cord length
      0.8 m

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      Baking tray

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      2000  W
      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Instant on/no pre-heat
      Yes
      Interface
      Digital
      Keep warm button
      Yes
      Pre-set button
      Yes
      Programs
      7 presets

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      6,25  kg
      Dimension of product (LxWxH)
      410 x 300 x 330 mm

    • General specifications

      Adjustable thermostat
      Yes
      Power-on light
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Temperature light
      Yes
      Temperature control
      Yes
      Preset cooking function
      Yes
      Cool wall exterior
      Yes
      Product features
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cool wall exterior
      • Dishwasher-safe parts
      • On/off switch
      • Temperature control
      • Quickclean
      • Rapid Air technology
      • Digital touchscreen
      • Time control
      • No pre-heat (instant on)
      • Wi-Fi connected
      • Recipe on App
      Integrated on/off switch
      Yes
      Technology
      Rapid air technology
      On/off switch
      Yes
      Time control
      Up to 60 minutes
      Non-stick coating
      Yes
      Patented Rapid Air Technology
      Yes
      Comfortable handle
      Yes
      QuickClean
      Yes
      BPA free inner coating
      Yes

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Black
      Color(s)
      Black and dark silver

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes
      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Baking accessory
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Capacity

      Basket (kg)
      1.4 kg

    • Cooking Functions

      High air flow
      • • Fry
      • • Roast
      • • Grill
      • • Bake
      • • One-pot cooking
      • • Stir-fry
      • • Saute
      • • Cook from frozen
      • • Reheat
      • • Defrost
      • • Keep warm
      • • Dehydrate
      • • Toast
      • • Stew
      • • Ferment
      • • Confit

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    • Number of recipes may vary per country
    • * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
    • **Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Exact percentages vary and differ per airfryer type and recipe.
