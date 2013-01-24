Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D/10 or SA1300/02.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Airfryer Muffin cups
Treat family, friends or yourself with deliciously muffins or cupcakes with these easy to use muffin cups for all types of Airfryer. These colorful muffin cups are made from odorless silicone, so easy to remove, store and clean! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
HD9220/20
HD9260/91
HD9650/91
You can safely put these Airfryer muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!
Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges give make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!
There's always an excuse to have muffins. Whether there's a birthday coming up or you just want to surprise friends or family with a tasty and joyful little treat. But don't forget, having a muffin cup or cupcake for desert, is allowed!
Are you in the mood for muffin cups or cupcakes? It doesn't matter! You could bake both at the same time. Want to try out other recipes with different ingredients? Try out any of your favorite ingredients and discover the joy of these five perfectly sized little treats!
General specifications