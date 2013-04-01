Search terms

EN
AR

Bikini trimmer

HP6382/20
  • Trust the BikiniGenie Trust the BikiniGenie Trust the BikiniGenie
    -{discount-value}

    Bikini trimmer

    HP6382/20

    Trust the BikiniGenie

    Fed up with skin irritations, nicks and cuts? Keep your bikini line in perfect shape and enjoy flawless results with the Philips BikiniGenie trimmer. It's the safe and easy way to trim, shape and style the hair down there. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Bikini trimmer

    Trust the BikiniGenie

    Fed up with skin irritations, nicks and cuts? Keep your bikini line in perfect shape and enjoy flawless results with the Philips BikiniGenie trimmer. It's the safe and easy way to trim, shape and style the hair down there. See all benefits

    Trust the BikiniGenie

    Fed up with skin irritations, nicks and cuts? Keep your bikini line in perfect shape and enjoy flawless results with the Philips BikiniGenie trimmer. It's the safe and easy way to trim, shape and style the hair down there. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Bikini trimmer

    Trust the BikiniGenie

    Fed up with skin irritations, nicks and cuts? Keep your bikini line in perfect shape and enjoy flawless results with the Philips BikiniGenie trimmer. It's the safe and easy way to trim, shape and style the hair down there. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Trimmers

      Trust the BikiniGenie

      Safe and easy trimmer for a smooth bikini line

      • BikiniGenie

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Battery
        Cordless Operation
        Portability
        Portable & Compact to carry-on

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Fully washable

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Performance

        Shaving & Styling
        Integrated pop up mini shaver
        Trimming & Styling
        • Integrated pop up trimmer
        • Integrated pop up comb

      • Design

        Handle
        • Easy grip
        • Rubber grip

      • Design

        Color
        Hot Pink

      • Power

        Battery type
        AA

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.