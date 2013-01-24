Glossy and sleek with shine
Specially designed for speed and ease of use, the longer plates of the new Essential Care straightener allow you to get the straight look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
The longer plates enable a better contact with the hair and help you achieve perfect straightening results in less time.
This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.
The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds
The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.
Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
Ceramic Tourmaline plates emit negative ions which creates shiny, static and frizz-free hair.
