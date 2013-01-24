Create your curls with care
Vivid, bouncy curls and ringlets for a joyful and young hair style. It is now easy to achieve due to the new CurlCeramic curling iron with a protective ceramic coating See all benefits
With the barrel diameter of 16 mm barrel you can create bouncy, full of life curls and ringlets for joyful and young look
Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.
Top temperature of 190ºC guarantees optimal results, while minimizing hair damage.
Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.
Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion
The LED light stops blinking when the curler has heated up and is ready to use.
The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.
