Curler

HP8605/00
  Natural looking curls with hair protection
    Natural looking curls with hair protection

    Looking for curls that are easy to manage and feel natural, without the damage and dryness? CurlControl curl iron with a 25mm barrel for natural looking curls features a protective ceramic care coating and variable temperature to suit your hair type

    Looking for curls that are easy to manage and feel natural, without the damage and dryness? CurlControl curl iron with a 25mm barrel for natural looking curls features a protective ceramic care coating and variable temperature to suit your hair type

      Natural looking curls with hair protection

      25 mm barrel for natural looking curls

      With the barrel diameter of 25 mm you can achieve a trendy curly look by creating natural looking, loose curls like no effort went into it.

      Protective ceramic coating

      Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.

      200°C top temperature for perfect styling results

      Top temperature of 200°C guarantees perfect results even for thick hair, while minimizing hair damage.

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

      Universal voltage

      Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

      1.8 m power cord

      Rheostat wheel and 8 temperature settings

      Rheostat wheel with 8 heat settings (from 130 to 200°C) allows you to choose the temperature that suits your hair type

      LED light tells you when the curler is ready to use

      The LED light stops blinking when the curler has heated up and is ready to use.

      Safety stand for easy use

      The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Maximum temperature
        200  °C
        Temperature range
        130-200
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        black-white
        Heater type
        PTC
        Heating time
        60s
        Voltage
        worldwide
        Barrel diameter
        25  mm

      • Features

        Ceramic coating
        yes
        Ready for use indicator
        yes
        Cool tip
        yes
        Swivel cord
        yes
        Hanging loop
        yes

      • Hair type

        End result
        Natural looking curls
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        Hair thickness
        • Medium
        • Thick
        • Thin

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

