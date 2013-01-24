Home
    Keep a close shave

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • Lift & Cut
      • Fits HQ900 series
      • Fits HQ64, HQ66, HQ68, HQ69
      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

      Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

      15 razor-sharp blades for a fast and close shave

      15 razor-sharp blades for a fast and close shave

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Shaving heads per packaging
        3
        Fits product types
        • HQ130
        • HQ132
        • HQ136
        • HQ30
        • HQ33
        • HQ40
        • HQ402
        • HQ404
        • HQ41
        • HQ42
        • HQ441
        • HQ444
        • HQ46
        • HQ460
        • HQ468
        • HQ481
        • HQ489
        • HQ5824
        • HQ6415
        • HQ6423
        • HQ6445
        • HQ6605
        • HQ6610
        • HQ6613
        • HQ6646
        • HQ6675
        • HQ6676
        • HQ6695
        • HQ6696
        • HQ6831
        • HQ6842
        • HQ6843
        • HQ6844
        • HQ6857
        • HQ6859
        • HQ6863
        • HQ6874
        • HQ6879
        • HQ6900
        • HQ6920
        • HQ6940
        • HQ6941
        • HQ6950
        • HQ6970
        • HQ6990
        • HQ801
        • HQ802
        • HQ805
        • HQ806
        • HS190

