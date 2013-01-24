Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Viva Collection

Chopper

HR1397/11
1 Awards
  • Enjoy homemade food any day Enjoy homemade food any day Enjoy homemade food any day
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Chopper

    HR1397/11
    1 Awards

    Enjoy homemade food any day

    The Philips chopper let's you chop anything you want. From vegetables to tough nuts. Additionally the special serrated blade chops molokhia leafs - all in just seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never this easy! See all benefits

    Viva Collection Chopper

    Enjoy homemade food any day

    The Philips chopper let's you chop anything you want. From vegetables to tough nuts. Additionally the special serrated blade chops molokhia leafs - all in just seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never this easy! See all benefits

    Enjoy homemade food any day

    The Philips chopper let's you chop anything you want. From vegetables to tough nuts. Additionally the special serrated blade chops molokhia leafs - all in just seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never this easy! See all benefits

    Viva Collection Chopper

    Enjoy homemade food any day

    The Philips chopper let's you chop anything you want. From vegetables to tough nuts. Additionally the special serrated blade chops molokhia leafs - all in just seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never this easy! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all chopper

      Enjoy homemade food any day

      Perfectly chopped molokhia, onions and more

      • 500 W
      • 1 L
      • Plastic bowl
      • Molokhia blade
      Dishwasher safe

      Dishwasher safe

      Simple press-down button

      Simple press-down button

      Regular blade chops vegetables, herbs, meat, nuts and cheese

      Regular blade chops vegetables, herbs, meat, nuts and cheese

      Serrated blade chops molokhia leafs

      Serrated blade chops molokhia leafs

      Large 1 L plastic bowl

      Large 1 L plastic bowl

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color(s)
        White and lavender
        Material bowl
        Plastic
        Material housing
        Plastic ABS
        Material jar
        SAN plastic
        Material knives
        Stainless steel

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity chopper
        1  L
        Number of blades
        2
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        500  W
        Usable volume chopper
        0.6  L
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards