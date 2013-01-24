Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Viva Collection

Chopper

HR1398/80
1 Awards
  • Enjoy homemade food any day Enjoy homemade food any day Enjoy homemade food any day
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Chopper

    HR1398/80
    1 Awards

    Enjoy homemade food any day

    The Philips chopper let's you chop anything you want. From vegetables and herbs to tough nuts and meat - all in just seconds. With its 4 powerful blades and XL bowl preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been this easy! See all benefits

    Viva Collection Chopper

    Enjoy homemade food any day

    The Philips chopper let's you chop anything you want. From vegetables and herbs to tough nuts and meat - all in just seconds. With its 4 powerful blades and XL bowl preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been this easy! See all benefits

    Enjoy homemade food any day

    The Philips chopper let's you chop anything you want. From vegetables and herbs to tough nuts and meat - all in just seconds. With its 4 powerful blades and XL bowl preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been this easy! See all benefits

    Viva Collection Chopper

    Enjoy homemade food any day

    The Philips chopper let's you chop anything you want. From vegetables and herbs to tough nuts and meat - all in just seconds. With its 4 powerful blades and XL bowl preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been this easy! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all chopper

      Enjoy homemade food any day

      4 blades for chopping extra onions and tomatoes

      • 500 W
      • 1.5 L
      • Plastic bowl
      • 4 blades
      Dishwasher safe

      Dishwasher safe

      Simple press-down button

      Simple press-down button

      Chops meat, nuts, vegetables and herbs

      Chops meat, nuts, vegetables and herbs

      Can process anything from frozen shakes to hot soups

      Can process anything from frozen shakes to hot soups

      Ideal for dips, sauces and soups

      Ideal for dips, sauces and soups

      1.5 L bowl for big quantities

      1.5 L bowl for big quantities

      4 blades quickly and evenly chop all your ingredients

      4 blades quickly and evenly chop all your ingredients

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color(s)
        Black and silver
        Material bowl
        Plastic
        Material housing
        Plastic ABS
        Material knives
        Stainless steel

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity chopper
        1.5  L
        Number of blades
        4
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        500  W
        Usable volume chopper
        1.25  L
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards