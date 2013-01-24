Silkier green smoothie in seconds
This Philips blender Viva Collection blender offers a 600 W motor, 2 L jar and a ProBlend 5 blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Strong 600 W motor for blending and mixing easily.
ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The large 2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.5 liters for smoothies you can share.
Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.
Extra big chopper accessory to complete your blender. This chopper chops vegetables like onions, herbs, nuts and meat into fine pieces.
Extra big filter for clear soy milk or juice without seed and pips.
Extra big mill accessory with metal insert for preventing scratch and no taste mix.
Over molded knob for easy grip and better speed control.
You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.
Water level indicator and handle for easy use and pouring.
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
