Avance Collection

Blender

HR2195/01
    The Philips blender with ProBlend 6 and 900W motor can handle just about anything - from fruits/vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut for perfectly smooth blending and any consistency you want. See all benefits

      Best blending, leaves no bits

      ProBlend 6 technology for up to 50% finer result*

      • 900 W
      • 2 L glass jar
      • with spatula
      • ProBlend 6
      Variable speed control with illuminated display

      Variable speed control with illuminated display

      Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.

      Easy cleaning with detachable blade

      Easy cleaning with detachable blade

      Easy cleaning with detachable blade unit

      Programmed ice crushing function

      Programmed ice crushing function

      Motor will operate pre-programmed sequence to crush ice easily with the touch of a button

      Spatula for mixing ingredients easily

      Spatula for mixing ingredients easily

      The handy spatula of the Philips blender ensures a safe stirring while blending the ingredients.

      Dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly

      Dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly

      All parts are dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly.

      Max 2 L (with food 1.5 L) high quality glass jar

      Max 2 L (with food 1.5 L) high quality glass jar

      The 2 L jar is made of high quality glass which is scratch proof, and allows to process hot ingredients.

      ProBlend 6 star blade for blending and cutting effectively

      ProBlend 6 star blade for blending and cutting effectively

      Philips blender with innovative ProBlend 6 technology for blending fruits, cutting vegetables and crushing ice with the most effective way.

      One touch pulse and quiet mode

      One touch pulse and quiet mode

      Pulse button to control the operation whatever you want and quiet mode that will run at low speed causing a lower decibel level.

      Unique off-center jar design to mix ingredients efficiently

      Blade positioned off-center in the jar will create turbulence and mixing ingredients in the most effective way.

      Powerful 900 W motor

      This Philips blender has a strong 900 W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jar
        1.5 L
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Frequency
        50 - 60 Hz
        Power
        900 W
        Cord length
        1 m

      • Finishing

        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        Glass
        Material of main body
        PP

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Cord storage
        • Non-slip feet

      • Design

        Color
        Stainless steel

