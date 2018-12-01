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  • Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 10 minutes
  • Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 10 minutes
  • Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 10 minutes
  • Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 10 minutes
  • Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 10 minutes
  • Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 10 minutes
  • Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 10 minutes
  • Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 10 minutes
  • Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 10 minutes
  • Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 10 minutes
  • Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 10 minutes
  • Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 10 minutes
  • Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 10 minutes
  • Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 10 minutes

Discontinued

Premium collectionPasta and noodle maker

HR2355/15

Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 10 minutes

Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force, it can make half pound of pasta or noodle with perfect texture in just 10 minutes, and it is a fully automatic solution!

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Automatic solution to make various types of pasta

Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 10 minutes

  • 500g

  • 200W

Makes half pound of pasta in just 10 minutes

Makes half pound of pasta in just 10 minutes

With advanced engineering and robust material and build of the machine, the Philips Pasta Maker can exert 1600 lb force on the dough during extrusion, which not only enables a fast making process in just 10 minutes, but also guarantees perfect texture and taste of the pasta.

Automatic mixing, kneading and extruding

Automatic mixing, kneading and extruding

After choosing program and pressing start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go.

Specially designed cleaning tool for easy one-push cleaning

Specially designed cleaning tool for easy one-push cleaning

There are specially designed cleaning tool matching the shaping discs (Spaghetti and Fettuccini) that makes cleaning an easy one-push job.

Technical Specifications

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