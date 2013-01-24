Home
  Enjoy fresh homemade pasta in 10 minutes
    Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta has never been easier. With 1600 lb extrusion force, it can make half pound of pasta or noodle with perfect texture in just 10 minutes, and it is a fully automatic solution!

      Automatic solution to make various types of pasta

      • 500g
      • 200W
      Makes half pound of pasta in just 10 minutes

      Makes half pound of pasta in just 10 minutes

      With advanced engineering and robust material and build of the machine, the Philips Pasta Maker can exert 1600 lb force on the dough during extrusion, which not only enables a fast making process in just 10 minutes, but also guarantees perfect texture and taste of the pasta.

      Automatic mixing, kneading and extruding

      Automatic mixing, kneading and extruding

      After choosing program and pressing start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go.

      Specially designed cleaning tool for easy one-push cleaning

      Specially designed cleaning tool for easy one-push cleaning

      There are specially designed cleaning tool matching the shaping discs (Spaghetti and Fettuccini) that makes cleaning an easy one-push job.

      Smart drawer design for shaping discs storage

      Smart drawer design for shaping discs storage

      At the bottom of the Pasta and noodle maker there is a storage drawer where you can easily store the shaping discs and cleaning tools.

      Adding different ingredients to personalize the flavor

      Adding different ingredients to personalize the flavor

      By using different types of flour and adding different ingredients like eggs, herbs or spinach and carrot juice, you can make various types and flavors of pasta or noodle.

      A free recipe book with over 20 different dishes

      A free recipe book with over 20 different dishes

      Accompanying the machine is a colorful recipe book which provides ingredient lists for 24 different types or flavors of pasta and recipes for over 20 pasta / noodle dishes.

      Unique shaping discs to create various types of pasta/noodle

      Unique shaping discs to create various types of pasta/noodle

      With the machine there are 4 default shaping discs for Spaghetti, Penne, Fettuccini and Lasagna. More shaping discs will come as additional accessories for different types of noodle and pasta.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Cleaning tool
        • Measuring cup
        • Recipe booklet

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        200  W
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Design

        Color
        Champagne
        Color of control panel
        Silver

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        7.5  kg
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        L405 x W305 x H340  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        L343 x W215 x H300  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        8.9  kg

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Plastic
        Material bar
        AL+PTFE Coating
        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Number of shaping mouths
        4
        Prefix programs
        2
        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Detachable shaft
        • LED display
        • Non-slip feet
        • On/off switch
        • Power-on light
        • Preset cooking function
        • Ready signal
        • Safety lock

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

