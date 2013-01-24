Home
Viva Collection

Citrus press

HR2744/41
    -{discount-value}

    A bright and colorful Philips citrus press with an adjustable pulp selector to adjust the amount of pulp in your juice to your personal taste. See all benefits

    A bright and colorful Philips citrus press with an adjustable pulp selector to adjust the amount of pulp in your juice to your personal taste. See all benefits

      Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

      Citrus press for smooth or pulpy juice

      • 0.6 L
      • 25 W
      • Pulp selector
      • Auto reverse
      Pulp selector

      Pulp selector

      For smooth or pulpy juice.

      600 ml juice jug

      600 ml juice jug

      Cord storage

      Cord storage

      Small and compact design

      Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Bright white with blue accents
        Material excl. jug
        PP
        Material jug
        SAN

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Pulp selector
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jug
        0,6  L
        Cord length
        1,2  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        25  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

