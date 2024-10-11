HR3760/00
Endless inspiration. Smoothest blends.
With ProBlend Ultra technology, giving you the power to create ultimate variety of taste and texture and HomeID app helping uncover new possibilities. So from smoothies and soups, sauces to nut butters, you can keep the whole family happy.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Download the HomeID app and discover hundreds of recipes for your new blender, including fresh ideas for drinks, snacks, desserts, or even whole meals. Making healthy food choices has never tasted so good, with simple but flavourful twists on all kinds of family favourites. From healthier chocolate desserts to nutritious main courses, HomeID has recipes you'll love.
ProBlend Ultra technology combines 3 features custom-designed to work perfectly together for ultimate variety of taste and texture just as you like it every time.
The ProBlend Ultra jar is designed with one-of-a-kind ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.
The ProBlend Ultra motor delivers strong 1500W power to drive the blending flow and evenly circulate all ingredients.
The ProBlend Ultra blades are uniquely designed with a combination of a serrated blade, for crushing hard ingredients into smaller pieces, and sharp blades for slicing them into the finest texture.
Quick select programs on digital display are defined with time and speed setting so that your favorite recipes are at your fingertips. They include; smoothie, nut-butter, dessert, soup, sauce as well as ice-crushing and cleaning functions.
Activate cleaning function with a small amount of water and dish soap, enjoy hassle-free cleaning in just 2 minutes. Cleaning function removes even the stubborn residue like cake batters and nut butters.
All detachable parts are dishwasher safe. ProBlend Ultra Blade is specially designed to prevent food particles getting trapped underneath the blades.
2L glass jar with 1.8L effective capacity: so theres enough for all the family.
Country of origin
Technical Specification
Technical specifications
Design
Weight and dimensions
General specifications
Finishing
Service
Sustainability
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.