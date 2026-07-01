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    Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series Essential shaver with ComfortCut Blades

    HS5980/15

    Clean shave, gentle on skin

    The Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series is designed for a close shave and is gentle on skin. The advanced 360° Flexing head adapts to the shape of your head, while the ComfortCut blades ensure a close, even cut in any direction.

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    Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series Essential shaver with ComfortCut Blades

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    Clean shave, gentle on skin

    From World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand

    • 360° Flexing Head
    • ComfortCut Blades
    • PowerAdapt Sensor
    • Ergonomic Design
    From World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand*

    From World’s No 1 Electric Shaving Brand*

    The Philips Head Shaver Pro 5000 Series is designed for a close shave that’s also comfortable on the skin. This is the perfect tool for those who want to look sharp, feel confident, and express themselves fully.

    Cut hair in any direction with 360-degree flexing head

    Cut hair in any direction with 360-degree flexing head

    Fully flexible unit turns 360° to follow head contours for optimal skin contact even in difficult areas, avoiding excessive pressure peaks that may cause discomfort & irritation.

    Smooth and Gentle Shave with ComfortCut Blades

    Smooth and Gentle Shave with ComfortCut Blades

    Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 36 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.

    Designed for Comfort with an Ergonomic Grip

    Designed for Comfort with an Ergonomic Grip

    Confidently handle your shaver with the ergonomic design that helps you keep a secure grip as you shave.

    Smart PowerAdapt Sensor for Effortless Shaving

    Smart PowerAdapt Sensor for Effortless Shaving

    Dynamic Power Adapt Sensor reads hair density 125 times per second. Dynamically adapts shaving power for effortless shaving.

    Hair Collect System keeps your shave clean

    Hair Collect System keeps your shave clean

    Keeps your shave clean without leaving cut hairs around the sink.

    Fully washable and showerproof

    Fully washable and showerproof

    Choose a shaving routine that suits you. With Wet & Dry you can opt for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.

    60 minutes of cordless shaving after a full charge

    60 minutes of cordless shaving after a full charge

    Use your shaver at home or on-the-go for up to 60 minutes on a 1 hour charge - that’s around 15 shaves. The shaver only operates when not charging.

    5-minute Quick Charge for 1 full shave

    5-minute Quick Charge for 1 full shave

    In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

    Travel lock to ensure safe storage and travel

    Travel lock to ensure safe storage and travel

    Prevent accidental activation while traveling. The travel lock feature ensures your shaver stays off when packed in your bag.

    Robust construction: up to 5 years warranty

    Robust construction: up to 5 years warranty

    Our shavers are designed with optimum performance in mind. They come with a 5-year guarantee**, so you can enjoy ultimate reliability and performance, shave after shave.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Convenience
      • Cleaning brush
      • USB-A (no adapter included)
      • Hair collect system
      Travel and storage
      • Travel lock
      • Protective cap
      • Soft fabric pouch

    • Power

      Run time
      60 minutes
      Battery type
      Lithium
      Charging
      • 1 hour
      • 5 min quick charge
      Battery status
      • Charging indicator
      • Low battery indicator

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip
      Finishing
      Deep black

    • Service

      Warranty
      Up to 5 years
      Replacement parts
      Replace heads every 6 months with HS740

    • Ease of use

      Water resistance
      Wet & Dry

    • Summary

      Body area
      Head
      Technologies
      PowerAdapt Sensor

    • Styling tools

      Trimming blade
      • Self-sharpening full metal
      • ComfortCut Blades
      • Anti-corrosion system
      • Surgical-grade Swedish steel

    • Styling tools

      Shaving system
      360° Flexing Head

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    • Source Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.
    • *2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase
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