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  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning * Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning * Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

    Philips Sonicare Elite+ Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX3215/08

    Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

    Designed to be the perfect toothbrush to transition from your manual toothbrush. Until now, it feels like you’ve never brushed your teeth before.

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    Philips Sonicare Elite+ Sonic electric toothbrush

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    See all Elite+

    Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

    Up to 3x more plaque removal*

    • 1 mode
    • 1 brush head
    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 3x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, so you can easily clean those hard-to-reach areas.

    Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

    Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

    It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

    Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

    Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

    Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses with your new toothbrush.

    Battery life

    Battery life

    Lasts up to 14 days between charges.

    Click-on brush head system

    Click-on brush head system

    This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits Philips Sonicare toothbrush PowerUp Battery, Essence+/Elite+/CleanCare+ handles.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V, 50-60 Hz

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 14 days
      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Battery type
      NiMH

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Light blue

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      Ergonomic design

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 Elite+
      Brush heads
      1 C1 ProResults standard
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Performance
      Removes up to 3x more plaque*
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean

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