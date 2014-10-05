Search terms

EN
AR
  • Better check-ups, guaranteed* Better check-ups, guaranteed* Better check-ups, guaranteed*

    Philips Sonicare PowerUp Battery Sonicare toothbrush

    HX3631/06

    Better check-ups, guaranteed*

    As easy to use as your manual toothbrush, while delivering superior results and a better experience. With more brush strokes in a day than your manual in a month, PowerUp helps reduce cavities and helps whiten teeth.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare PowerUp Battery Sonicare toothbrush

    Similar products

    See all PowerUp

    Better check-ups, guaranteed*

    #1 recommended brand by dental professionals

    • 1 mode
    • 1 brush head
    Familiar brushing motion

    Familiar brushing motion

    Familiar brushing motion and brush head shape of a manual toothbrush, but with the cleaning power of over 15,000 strokes per minute

    Helps remove plaque

    Helps remove plaque

    Helps remove plaque for healthy teeth and gums

    Helps reduce cavities

    Helps reduce cavities

    Brushing twice a day every day helps reduce cavities

    Helps improve gum health

    Helps improve gum health

    Effectively helps improve gum health via a gentle cleaning action

    Helps whiten teeth

    Helps whiten teeth

    For a bright shiny smile

    Clinically proven safe and gentle

    Clinically proven safe and gentle

    Your toothbrush is safe to use on all dental work

    2 minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    2 minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    Timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time.

    Sonic Technology

    Sonic Technology

    More strokes in 1 day than your manual in a month. Over 15,000 strokes per minute

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      2 AA Battery
      Battery type
      Alkaline

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Scuba Blue

    • Service

      Warranty
      1-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Brush head system
      PowerUp brush heads
      Handle
      • Ergonomic design
      • Rubber grip for easy handling
      Battery Life
      120 2-minute brushings

    • Items included

      Handles
      1 PowerUp
      Brush heads
      1 PowerUp medium
      Batteries
      2 AA

    • Cleaning performance

      Performance
      Helps remove plaque
      Health benefits
      Helps improve gum health
      Timer
      SmarTimer
      Speed
      Up to 15,000 brush strokes/min
      Whitening benefits
      Helps whiten teeth

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • Use Sonicare PowerUp for 90 days and if you are not 100% satisfied for any reason, we'll give you a full refund.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.