    Better check-ups, guaranteed*

    As easy to use as your manual toothbrush, while delivering superior results and a better experience. With more brush strokes in a day than your manual in a month, PowerUp helps reduce cavities and helps whiten teeth. See all benefits

    As easy to use as your manual toothbrush, while delivering superior results and a better experience. With more brush strokes in a day than your manual in a month, PowerUp helps reduce cavities and helps whiten teeth. See all benefits

      Better check-ups, guaranteed*

      #1 recommended brand by dental professionals

      • 1 mode
      • 1 brush head
      Familiar brushing motion

      Familiar brushing motion

      Familiar brushing motion and brush head shape of a manual toothbrush, but with the cleaning power of over 15,000 strokes per minute

      Helps remove plaque

      Helps remove plaque

      Helps remove plaque for healthy teeth and gums

      Helps reduce cavities

      Helps reduce cavities

      Brushing twice a day every day helps reduce cavities

      Helps improve gum health

      Helps improve gum health

      Effectively helps improve gum health via a gentle cleaning action

      Helps whiten teeth

      Helps whiten teeth

      For a bright shiny smile

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Your toothbrush is safe to use on all dental work

      2 minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      2 minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      Timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time.

      Sonic Technology

      Sonic Technology

      More strokes in 1 day than your manual in a month. Over 15,000 strokes per minute

      Technical Specifications

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

      • Items included

        Handles
        1 PowerUp
        Brush heads
        1 PowerUp medium
        Batteries
        2 AA

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Scuba Blue

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 15,000 brush strokes/min
        Performance
        Helps remove plaque
        Health benefits
        Helps improve gum health
        Whitening benefits
        Helps whiten teeth
        Timer
        SmarTimer

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        PowerUp brush heads
        Battery Life
        120 2-minute brushings
        Handle
        • Ergonomic design
        • Rubber grip for easy handling

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        2 AA Battery
        Battery type
        Alkaline

      • Service

        Warranty
        1-year limited warranty

            • Use Sonicare PowerUp for 90 days and if you are not 100% satisfied for any reason, we'll give you a full refund.