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  • One tool, easy & efficient styling One tool, easy & efficient styling One tool, easy & efficient styling

    All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series 8 in 1 trimmer

    MG3940/15

    One tool, easy & efficient styling

    Designed for versatility & efficiency. With 8 attachments, self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting precision, and rounded tips for gentler trimming, the trimmer gives you the versatility to efficiently tackle all your grooming needs.

    See all benefits

    All-in-One Trimmer 3000 Series 8 in 1 trimmer

    Similar products

    See all Multigroomers

    One tool, easy & efficient styling

    For face, hair and body

    • Blades with rounded tips
    • Self-sharpening blades
    • Charging & low battery LED
    • Adjustable Comb (3-7mm)
    8in1 trimmer

    8in1 trimmer

    Our trimmer comes with 8 tools so you can trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair, and groom your body, conveniently covering all your grooming needs.

    Your ideal beard with ease and precision

    Your ideal beard with ease and precision

    The trimmer's blades and beard combs create clean, straight lines for your ideal look with ease.

    Clip your hair, your way

    Clip your hair, your way

    Attach the hair clipping comb and choose from the different length settings to easily maintain your hairstyle at home.

    Trim your body comfortably & confidently

    Trim your body comfortably & confidently

    The trimmer’s click-on body comb is designed for a gentle and effective trim, letting you groom your body with comfort & confidence.

    Keep unwanted nose and ear hair under control

    Keep unwanted nose and ear hair under control

    The trimmer is designed to remove unwanted nose and ear hair gently and comfortably, helping you avoid nicks and cuts.

    Maximum precision and long-lasting performance

    Maximum precision and long-lasting performance

    Self-sharpening steel blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.

    Craft your look with different lengths

    Craft your look with different lengths

    Select from the 3 to 7mm length settings to craft your desired look to the length you want.

    Designed for more comfortable grooming

    Designed for more comfortable grooming

    Our unique blade technology with rounded tips is designed to be gentle on skin, delivering a comfortable trimming experience.

    For more control and comfort while trimming

    For more control and comfort while trimming

    Our ergonomic grip makes the device easy to hold and maneuver, providing you with the comfort and control you need to perfect your look.

    Consistent powerful performance from start to finish

    Consistent powerful performance from start to finish

    Our durable battery delivers up to 70 minutes of runtime, for a powerful, continual trimming experience.

    Stay aware for each trim

    Stay aware for each trim

    The light indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status, whether it’s low, empty, or charging, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.

    Easy to maintain attachments

    Easy to maintain attachments

    Remove the head of your trimmer and rinse it under the tap for a quick, easy clean. Then make sure to dry it before putting it back on the handle.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Charging
      • 8 hours
      • USB-A Charging (5 V⎓ / ≥1 A)
      Run time
      70 minutes
      Battery type
      Ni-MH
      Battery status
      • Charging indicator
      • Low battery indicator

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip
      Finishing
      Black

    • Service

      Warranty
      Up to 5 years*

    • Ease of use

      Convenience
      • Cleaning brush
      • USB-A (no adapter included)
      Travel and storage
      Simple pouch
      Water resistance
      Rinseable attachments

    • Summary

      Body area
      Face, Hair & Body
      Tools & accessories
      8
      Length settings
      0.5 – 16 mm
      Precision steps
      Control up to 1mm

    • Styling tools

      Trimming blade
      Self-sharpening skin-friendly
      Specialized
      Nose and ear trimmer

    • Combs

      Adjustable
      3-7mm
      Hair
      • 12mm
      • 16mm
      Body
      3mm
      Stubble
      • 1mm
      • 2mm

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