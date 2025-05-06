Search terms

EN
AR
  • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
  • Play Pause

    2000 Series Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L

    NA230/09

    1 award

    Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly

    Crispy outside, tender inside. Unique RapidAir technology saves time and energy, without compromising on taste. Watch through the cooking window while your favorite ingredients turn into delicious food in under 15 minutes.

    See all benefits

    2000 Series Airfryer 2000 series 6.2L

    Similar products

    See all Airfryer

    Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly

    • Easy to use
    • Time and energy saving
    • Less oil
    • Cooking window
    Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

    Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

    Cooking with hot air prepares your favorite dishes with up to 90% less fat without compromising on taste.

    13 cooking methods at the touch of a button

    13 cooking methods at the touch of a button

    Air fry, bake, grill, roast and more. Set time and temperature manually or use the preset functions to unlock 13 different ways of cooking at your fingertips including reheating, defrosting and keep warm.

    Cooking window to watch while you cook

    Cooking window to watch while you cook

    No more guessing. Keep an eye on your food to watch while it cooks and see when it's done to perfection!

    Touchscreen for effortless control

    Touchscreen for effortless control

    Easy-to-use touchscreen has 9 preset functions to choose from: frozen fries, fresh fries, chicken drumsticks, meat, fish, breakfast, vegetables, cake and keep warm.

    Tasty recipes tailored to your Airfryer in our HomeID App

    Tasty recipes tailored to your Airfryer in our HomeID App

    Discover thousands of free recipes and specific settings for your Air fryer. 93% of users say the HomeID app makes cooking easier.**

    Quick and easy cleanup

    Quick and easy cleanup

    Save time on cleanup with our non-stick StarPlate that can be put in the dishwasher.

    Perfect size for any kitchen with a 6.2 L pan

    Perfect size for any kitchen with a 6.2 L pan

    The compact design is ideal for every kitchen large or small. Holds up to 800 g of fries, 8 chicken drumsticks or 800 g of vegetables in. 6.2-liter pan.

    Save time and lower your energy bills

    Save time and lower your energy bills

    Cook up to 50% faster & save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer instead of your oven.***

    Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology

    Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology

    Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little or no added oil. RapidAir technology with its unique Starfish design creates perfect air flow to cook quickly and tastily every time.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1700
      Voltage
      220-240
      Frequency
      50
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Capacity
      6.2 L
      Heat-resistant
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Transparent lid
      no
      Interface
      Digital
      Cord length
      0,8 m
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Keep warm function
      Yes
      Programs
      13
      Number of baskets
      1
      Removable basket
      Yes
      Timer
      Yes
      Remote control
      No
      Technology
      Rapid Air technology
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      Yes
      Power light
      Yes
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Temperature indicator
      Yes
      Coolwall enclosure
      Yes
      Maximum temperature
      200°C
      Included Accessories 1
      N/a
      Related Accessories 1
      Grill set
      Related Accessories 2
      Baking set
      Related Accessories 3
      2-layer cooking set
      Non-stick coating
      Yes
      Warranty
      2 Years
      Single or dual basket
      Single
      Connectivity
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      404
      Product Width
      309
      Product Height
      308
      Product Weight
      5,35 Kg
      Product Dimension
      404 x 309 x 308 mm
      Package Length
      370
      Package Width
      370
      Package Height
      335
      Package Weight
      5.44 kg
      Package Dimension
      370 x 370 x 335 mm

    • Durability

      Case
      Sustainable package
      Manual
      100% recyclable

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    • *Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer.
    • **Survey among HomeID users, 6000 respondents, 2021.
    • ***Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.