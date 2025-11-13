EasySlide Rail designed for Safer, Easier Basket Pullout

Whether you only have one hand free or need quick access while cooking, our patented EasySlide Rail technology******* makes checking, shaking, or adding ingredients easier than ever. Designed for ultimate convenience and safety, the sliding mechanism glides smoothly and securely, ensuring the basket stays upright and stable on its tracks at all times. Compared to placing the hot basket on your countertops, it will reduce the risk of burns, creating a safer and more seamless cooking experience.