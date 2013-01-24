Home
Nose trimmer series 5000

Nose, ear, eyebrow & detail trimmer

NT5650/16
    The Philips nose trimmer series 5000 gently trims nose, ear, eyebrow and detail hair. The new PrecisionTrim technology & the Protective Guard system have been designed to ensure an easy & efficient trim without all the pulling and tugging.

    Ultimate comfort, without pulling

      Trim nose, ear, details & brows with total comfort

      • 100% comfort, without pulling
      • Protective Guard System
      • Fully washable, AA battery
      • Detail trimmer, 3 combs, pouch
      Gently remove unwanted nose and ear hair efficiently. Ensure nostrils are clean before use, carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax. For brow hair, slide one of the two combs (3 and 5 mm) into the grooves and trim with light pressure moving against the hair growth for an even cut to the length you want. For detail trimming, use with or without the detail trimmer comb included in the pack. Adjust the angle to trim, shape and define edges of your beard or goatee with the precision styler head.

      Our protective skin guard provides an easy and safe trim

      Our Protective Guard System provides a cover over the blades designed to ensure they will never be in touch with your skin while safely guiding your hair towards the cutting element. The Protecive Guard has been engineered to make trimming comfortable and safe, minimizing missed hair whilst protecting against hair pulling, tugging or nicks and cuts.

      Effortlessly trim hair with fast-moving dual-sided cutter

      Our innovative cutter is dual-sided to ensure all hair are cut quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction. The blades are made of durable stainless steel and designed to last.

      Precision detail attachment and comb included

      The detail trimmer helps you trim and shape your facial style (stubble, goatee, sideburns, neckline or mustache) with high control and visibility.

      Textured handle with on/off sliding switch

      Easily turn on/off your device with one hand. The textured handle gives you the best hold, even when wet, for better control when you operate your trimmer.

      Fully washable for easy cleaning

      This trimmer is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap.

      AA battery included in the pack

      This trimmer runs on one AA battery that is included in the box, so your trimmer is ready to use right away. To change the battery, open the device by gently turning the bottom part to the left. Pull the bottom towards yourself to reach the battery compartment.

      Soft pouch included

      Use the convenient pouch for storage or travel. It holds your trimmer and all its accessories when you're on the go.

      Built to last

      All of our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer comes with a 2-year worldwide guarantee.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        High performance blades
        For a gentle trim
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Travel pouch
        Attachments
        Detail trimmer
        Comb
        • Eyebrow comb
        • 3mm precision comb
        • 5mm precision comb

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        No oil needed
        Yes
        Wet & Dry
        Showerproof

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Black

      • Power

        Battery Type
        AA

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Create the look you want

        Facial styling
        Detailed styling

