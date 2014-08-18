Search terms

Beardtrimmer series 8000

Waterproof shaver & styler

QS6141/34
    -{discount-value}

    Perfect your style with the Philips BT8000. At the flip of your wrist, this dual-ended trimmer & shaver has everything you need to keep your style perfect and your beard well groomed: perfectly lightened, sharp outline & smooth skin. See all benefits

      Perfect your style

      Trim, style, shave - perfect your style

      • 0.5mm intervals
      • Dual sided trimmer
      • 75mins cordless use/4h charge
      • Dual foil shaver

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        • Rechargeable battery
        • Cordless use

      • Ease of use

        Battery Run time
        4 hour charge 75 mins runtime

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Precision

        Length Settings
        12 Length from 0.5 mm to 10 mm

      • Design

        Finishing
        Sturdy

      • Service

        Replacement Foil
        Replace every yr with QS6101
        Manufacture
        • Shaving foil made in Japan
        • Engineered in europe

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Battery light

      • Design

        Color
        Silver & Orange

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Cleaning brush
      • Protection cap

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

