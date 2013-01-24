Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
The Aquatouch shaver protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and they're designed to protect your skin. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
The Aquatouch shaver protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and they're designed to protect your skin. See all benefits
Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
The Aquatouch shaver protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and they're designed to protect your skin. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
The Aquatouch shaver protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and they're designed to protect your skin. See all benefits
Shave close without nicks and cuts. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded head profile glide smoothly across, while protecting your skin.
Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.
Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.
5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.
Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.
You'll have 40+ minutes of running time – that's about 13 shaves – on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.
Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.
The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1-level Battery Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator
All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.
Shaving Performance
Accessories
Ease of use
Design
Power
Service