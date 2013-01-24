Smooth glide, sensitive shave
The Philips series 7000 protects against the key signs of skin irritation. SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating enable the shaver to glide effortlessly across your face. Its blades cut close and protect skin, even with 3-day stubble. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Smooth glide, sensitive shave
The Philips series 7000 protects against the key signs of skin irritation. SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating enable the shaver to glide effortlessly across your face. Its blades cut close and protect skin, even with 3-day stubble. See all benefits
Experience a more comfortable shave with anti-friction SkinGlide rings coated with microspheres. Thousands of tiny glass-like rounded spheres reduce friction and surface resistance between the shaver and the skin. This gives the shaver a smooth, easy glide and helps protect against skin irritation.
Our shaver heads flex easily in 5 directions, gently following all the contours of the face and neck. Less pressure is needed to shave closely and skin stress is minimized.
Our updated cutting system has skin protection technology, designed to only cut hair not skin. V shaped blades guide the skin away from the blades for a close smooth shave - even on 3-day stubble.
The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: 1-level battery indicator - cleaning indicator - battery low indicator - replacement head indicator - travel lock indicator
Adapt your shave routine to your needs. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.
The energy-efficient, powerful lithium-Ion battery system gives you two convenient options: Charge it for an hour for up to 50 minutes of shaving time, or a quick charge for one full shave. All Shaver series 7000 models are designed to operate only in cordless mode to ensure safety in wet environments.
We back this Philips shaver with a 2-year guarantee. Our Series 7000 shavers are designed for performance and durability.
Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.
Finish your look with the click-on precision trimmer. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.
Shaving Performance
Accessories
Power
Ease of use
Design
Service