Search terms

EN
AR
  • Smooth glide, sensitive shave Smooth glide, sensitive shave Smooth glide, sensitive shave
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Shaver series 7000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    S7370/12

    Smooth glide, sensitive shave

    The Philips series 7000 protects against the key signs of skin irritation. SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating enable the shaver to glide effortlessly across your face. Its blades cut close and protect skin, even with 3-day stubble.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver series 7000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

    Smooth glide, sensitive shave

    Philips’ no 1 on sensitive skin*

    • SkinGlide Rings
    • GentlePrecisionPRO Blades
    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

    SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

    Experience a more comfortable shave with anti-friction SkinGlide rings coated with microspheres. Thousands of tiny glass-like rounded spheres reduce friction and surface resistance between the shaver and the skin. This gives the shaver a smooth, easy glide and helps protect against skin irritation.

    5 direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

    5 direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

    Our shaver heads flex easily in 5 directions, gently following all the contours of the face and neck. Less pressure is needed to shave closely and skin stress is minimized.

    Blades protect skin and cut close even with 3-day stubble

    Blades protect skin and cut close even with 3-day stubble

    Our updated cutting system has skin protection technology, designed to only cut hair not skin. V shaped blades guide the skin away from the blades for a close smooth shave - even on 3-day stubble.

    Intuitive display with 1-level battery indicator

    Intuitive display with 1-level battery indicator

    The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: 1-level battery indicator - cleaning indicator - battery low indicator - replacement head indicator - travel lock indicator

    Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

    Aquatec gives you a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave

    Adapt your shave routine to your needs. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

    50 minutes of cordless shaving

    50 minutes of cordless shaving

    The energy-efficient, powerful lithium-Ion battery system gives you two convenient options: Charge it for an hour for up to 50 minutes of shaving time, or a quick charge for one full shave. All Shaver series 7000 models are designed to operate only in cordless mode to ensure safety in wet environments.

    Comes with a 2-year guarantee

    Comes with a 2-year guarantee

    We back this Philips shaver with a 2-year guarantee. Our Series 7000 shavers are designed for performance and durability.

    Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

    Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

    Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

    Even-up your mustache and sideburns

    Even-up your mustache and sideburns

    Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the SmartClick precision trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Travel pouch
      SmartClick
      Precision trimmer

    • Software

      Software update
      Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
      Run time
      50 min / 17 shaves
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Stand-by power
      0.15  W
      Max power consumption
      5.4  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Frame color
      White
      Front color
      Tesla ocean blue

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH70
      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      5-direction DynamicFlex Heads
      SkinComfort
      • SkinGlide Rings
      • SkinProtection System
      • AquaTec Wet & Dry
      Shaving system
      GentlePrecisionPRO Blades

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Display
      • 1 level battery indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Cleaning indicator
      • Replace shaving heads indicator
      • Travel lock indicator
      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Operation
      • Cordless use
      • Unplug before use

    What's in the box?

    Packaging Photograph

    Other items in the box

    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • Philips' no.1 on sensitive skin - compared to other Philips shavers
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.