The baby monitor SCD603 enables you to maintain a secure connection with your baby at all times. As well as perfect sound quality, you can now also see your baby. With a range up to 150meter, this monitor is fully portable and easy to use. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
The baby monitor SCD603 enables you to maintain a secure connection with your baby at all times. As well as perfect sound quality, you can now also see your baby. With a range up to 150meter, this monitor is fully portable and easy to use. See all benefits
The infra-red night vision automatically switches on in the dark
* Indoor range up to 30 meter, Outdoor range up to 150 meter
Wall mountable baby unit for optimal positioning
Backup battery function in the baby unit, so you stay connected incase of power failure
Rechargeable parent unit for convenience around the home
Remotely select your lullabies to gently soothe your child to sleep
Soft baby nightlight to calm your little one
The self-activating screen and volume will switch on when your baby starts crying
