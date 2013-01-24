Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Philips Avent

Digital Video Baby Monitor

SCD603/01
Avent
Find support for this product
1 Awards
Avent
  • The essential connection to your baby The essential connection to your baby The essential connection to your baby
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor

    SCD603/01
    Find support for this product

    The essential connection to your baby

    The baby monitor SCD603 enables you to maintain a secure connection with your baby at all times. As well as perfect sound quality, you can now also see your baby. With a range up to 150meter, this monitor is fully portable and easy to use. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor

    The essential connection to your baby

    The baby monitor SCD603 enables you to maintain a secure connection with your baby at all times. As well as perfect sound quality, you can now also see your baby. With a range up to 150meter, this monitor is fully portable and easy to use. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all baby-monitors

      The essential connection to your baby

      See and hear your baby from anywhere in your home

      • 2.4" color screen
      Automatic infra-red night vision

      Automatic infra-red night vision

      The infra-red night vision automatically switches on in the dark

      Range up to 150 meter*

      Range up to 150 meter*

      * Indoor range up to 30 meter, Outdoor range up to 150 meter

      Wall mountable baby unit

      Wall mountable baby unit

      Wall mountable baby unit for optimal positioning

      Backup battery function in case of power failure

      Backup battery function in the baby unit, so you stay connected incase of power failure

      Rechargeable parent unit

      Rechargeable parent unit for convenience around the home

      Remotely select your lullabies

      Remotely select your lullabies to gently soothe your child to sleep

      Soft baby nightlight

      Soft baby nightlight to calm your little one

      Voice activation mode

      The self-activating screen and volume will switch on when your baby starts crying

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Digital Video Technology
        Yes
        Video LCD Screen
        2,4' colour
        Range up to
        150 meters
        Automatic channel selection
        Yes
        Perfect Clear Sound
        Yes
        Sound activation light
        5x
        Overnight use without charging
        Yes
        Low power indication and alert
        Yes
        Connection indicator and alert
        Yes
        Sound level lights
        Yes
        Volume muting and control
        Yes
        Menu Style
        Text
        # Languages
        1
        Voice activation screen
        Yes
        Auto control night vision
        Yes
        Brightness control
        Yes
        Battery back-up function
        Yes
        Hand Held Parent Unit
        Yes
        Rechargeable Parent Unit
        Yes
        Belt Clip
        Yes
        Neck Cord accessory
        Yes
        Wall mountable
        Yes
        Nightlight
        Yes
        Lullabies
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Power on indication
        Yes
        Auto out-of-range warning
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Sound-level lights
        Yes
        Night light
        Yes
        Wall mountable
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • Pregnancy
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Power

        Power supply
        220 - 240  V
        Power supply
        120 V (US)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency band
        2.4 Ghz
        Automatic channel selection
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards