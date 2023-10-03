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  • Our softest soother for your baby’s sensitive skin Our softest soother for your baby’s sensitive skin Our softest soother for your baby’s sensitive skin

    Philips Avent ultra soft Pacifier

    SCF091/07

    Our softest soother for your baby’s sensitive skin

    Take care of sensitive skin with the Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier. Our super soft* and flexible shield follows the curves of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.

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    Philips Avent ultra soft Pacifier

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    Our softest soother for your baby’s sensitive skin

    For fewer skinmarks and less skin irritation

    • Ultra soft and flexible
    • Orthodontic & BPA free
    • 2 pack
    • 0-6M
    Soft, flexible shield

    Soft, flexible shield

    Baby's skin needs extra care. Our shield technology lets this soother follow the natural curves of your baby's face. Your little one will experience fewer skinmarks and less irritation on its cheeks.

    98% teat acceptance*

    98% teat acceptance*

    When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone nipples, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.

    Rounded shield

    Rounded shield

    Our rounded shield minimizes pressure on baby's cheeks for extra gentleness to the skin.

    Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

    Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

    We choose consciously for silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air nipples, since its a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, free of hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.

    Natural oral development

    Natural oral development

    Our orthodontic, symmetrical soft silicone nipples are designed for natural oral development.

    Natural feel for baby

    Natural feel for baby

    Our textured silicone nipple is designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast.

    Sterilize in 3 minutes for convenient sterilization

    Sterilize in 3 minutes for convenient sterilization

    The travel case that comes with our ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers doubles as a sterilizer. All you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

    Designed and produced in the Netherlands

    Designed and produced in the Netherlands

    Our ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers are designed and produced in the Netherlands.

    Technical Specifications

    • Hygiene

      Can be sterilized
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Easy to clean
      Yes

    • Country of origin

      Country
      The Netherlands

    • Safety

      BPA-free
      Yes
      Safety ring handle
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Sterilizer/carrying case
      Yes

    • What is included

      ultra soft pacifier
      2  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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    • 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.
    • *For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.
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