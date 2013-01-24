Home
Bottle and nipple brush

SCF145/08
Avent
    Philips Avent Bottle and nipple brush

    SCF145/08
    Easily clean and care for baby’s feeding products

    The Philips Avent bottle brush has a specially designed curved brush head and molded handle-tip, to effectively clean all types of; bottles, nipples and feeding equipment. The durable, high density bristles safely clean without scratching. See all benefits

      This bottle and nipple brush is BPA free*

      This bottle and nipple brush is BPA free*

      This bottle and nipple brush is complete produced from BPA free* material

      Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

      Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

      Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, nipples and feeding products for thorough cleaning.

      Dishwasher safe

      The bottle and nipple brush is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

      Durable high density bristles for thorough cleaning

      Durable high density bristles for thorough cleaning all your bottles, nipples and other feeding equipment

      Hang brush for convenient storage

      Hang brush for convenient storage and drying

      No scratching or damaging of bottles or nipples

      No scratching or damaging of bottles or nipples due to the soft, high density bristles.

      Unique handle and tip design

      Curved brush head and molded handle tip to reach all corners of your wide neck feeding bottles. Contoured tip allows you to clean the inside of nipples.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • What is included

        Bottle and nipple brush
        1  pcs
        pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0-6 months

