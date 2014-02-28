Philips Avent Teether Elephant
Helps soothe baby’s gums during teething
The Philips Avent teether is designed to help soothe teething pain. The teether can be cooled in the fridge, which makes it even more soothing for your little one's sore gums during teething See all benefits
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Philips Avent Teether Elephant
Helps soothe baby’s gums during teething
Reaches front, middle and back teeth
- 3m+
- Front, middle and back teeth
Simply rinse under water or sterilize
Simply rinse under water or sterilize
Philips Avent teethers are completely BPA & Phthalate Free
BPA free - following EU Directive 2011/8/EU.
Lightweight design makes it easy for babies to grasp
Lightweight design makes it easy for babies to grasp
Technical Specifications
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Features
- BPA free
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Yes
- Helps soothe teething pain
-
Yes
- Can be sterilized
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Yes
- Hygienic
-
Yes
- Can be cooled
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Yes
-
Country of origin
- Malaysia
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Yes
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Material
- Textures and materials
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2
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Development stages
- Stage
-
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